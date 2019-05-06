Story Highlights The York-Adams coaches have selected the league's top girls' lacrosse players.

Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk is the league's Most Valuable Player.

Rob Linthicum is the league's Coach of the Year. His Irish are 16-0 this season.

Buy Photo Kennard-Dale Megan Halczuk, seen here at left in a file photo, is the 2019 York-Adams League Most Valuable Player. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Kennard-Dale High School girls' lacrosse standout Megan Halczuk has a couple more honors to add to her growing resume.

The Rams senior was selected the York-Adams League Girls' Lacrosse Most Valuable Player in voting by the league's coaches association. She was also voted the league's Co-Midfielder of the Year.

According to statistics provided by the coaches, Halczuk collected 68 goals, 26 assists, 161 draw controls, 56 ground balls, seven caused turnovers and 13 interceptions this season. She has committed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse for the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

She's helped K-D to a 13-4 overall record this season, including an 11-1 mark in the Y-A League.

Halczuk was named the league's outstanding player in 2018 as well as the league's most outstanding midfielder. She's helped the Rams reach the PIAA Class 2-A title match in each of the last two seasons.

Other major award winners: Other major league girls' lacrosse award winners were:

►Central York's Abby McFerren, Attacker of the Year. McFerren has 62 goals, 45 assists, 39 draw controls, 27 ground balls and five caused turnovers. She's led Central to a 14-3 overall mark, including 10-2 record in the Y-A League.

►Eastern York's Addy Malone, Co-Midfielder of the Year. Malone has pumped in 104 goals, five assists and 84 draw controls. She's committed to play D-I lacrosse at Saint Francis University. Her Eastern team is 8-6 overall and 6-6 in the league.

►South Western's Jordan Gertz, Defender of the Year. Gertz has collected 41 goals, four assists, 167 draw controls, 23 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. She's committed to D-I Coastal Carolina University and has paced South Western to a 10-5 overall mark and a 7-5 league record.

►Susquehannock's Sam McGuire, Goalie of the Year. McGuire has registered 106 saves and has a 47% save percentage. She's committed to D-III Stevenson University. It's the second straight year she won the award. Her Susquehannock team is 10-5 overall and 9-3 in Y-A play.

►Rob Linthicum, York Catholic, Coach of the Year. Linthicum has led the Irish to a perfect season thus far, with a 16-0 overall record and a 12-0 league mark en route to the regular-season league championship. YC is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Y-A playoffs, which start Wednesday. The Irish are seeded No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings. Linthicum's Irish placed a league-high three players on the Y-A first-team all-star list: attacker Ella Linthicum, midfielder Sydney Mentzer and defender Grace Doyle.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

The complete list of Y-A girls' lacrosse all-stars is below.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES ALL-STARS

League MVP: Megan Halczuk, Kennard-Dale.

Coach of the Year: Rob Linthicum, York Catholic.

(FIRST TEAM)

Attackers

Abby McFerren, Central York. Attacker of the Year.

Kenna Hancock, Susquehannock.

Ella Linthicum, York Catholic.

Amelie Gamache, Kennard-Dale.

Midfielders

Addy Malone, Eastern York. Co-Midfielder of the Year.

Megan Halczuk, Kennard-Dale. Co-Midfielder of the Year.

Madison Kurland, Central York.

Caitlyn Coates, South Western.

Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic.

Sydney Sweitzer, West York.

Defenders

Jordan Gertz, South Western. Defender of the Year.

Grace Doyle, York Catholic.

Kiera Andrews, Dallastown.

Haley Holtzinger, Eastern York.

Goalkeeper

Sam McGuire, Susquehannock. Goalie of the Year.

(SECOND TEAM)

Attackers

Aunnie Hacker, South Western.

Olivia Staples, York Catholic.

Natalie Neiman, York Catholic.

Sophie Mace, South Western.

Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock.

Midfielders

Jenna Soukaseum, Kennard-Dale.

Paige Lantz, Dover.

Mackenzie Young, Kennard-Dale.

Eryn Little, New Oxford.

Shannon Staples, York Catholic.

Kaiya Edwards, Red Lion.

Defenders

Hannah Cunningham, Central York.

Lily Dressel, Kennard-Dale.

Daelyn Stabler, New Oxford.

Jordyn Prediger, Susquehannock.

Goalkeepers

Katie Sweitzer, Dover.

McKenna Seashole, Spring Grove.

(HONORABLE MENTION)

Attackers

Autumn Kraemer, Kennard-Dale.

Midfielders

Liz Rader, Central York.

Riley Lawton, Dover.

Lauren Dubs, New Oxford.

Emma Randisi, Spring Grove.

Kennedy Eckert, York Catholic.

Defenders

Mikayla Somer, Central York.

Annette Kurnik, Eastern York.

Katlyn Krebs, Susquehannock.

Libby Benzing, South Western.

Goalkeepers

Morgan Scott, New Oxford.

Zoe Watson, Red Lion.

Morghan Kilduff, York Catholic.