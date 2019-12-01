Marlee Starliper (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTHERNPOLARBEARS.COM)

For the second time in three years, Marlee Starliper won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional.

The Northern York standout, a month removed from her third straight District 3 and PIAA golds, won the regional championship Saturday ahead of the Dec. 14 national championship again after winning it in 2017.

Her time of 17 minutes, 3.6 seconds is faster than Mechanicsburg's legendary runner Lois Brommer's 17:04.7 in 1981 and Shippensburg's Neely Spence's 17:18.4 in 2007. It's the second fastest time in region history.

The senior, who committed to North Carolina State in October, won in 2017 and was second last year. She's finished 13th at the national championships each of the past two years.

Pennsylvania also swept the high school regional races at Van Cortlandt Park, New York, for the first time. Mount Lebanon's Patrick Anderson won the boys' race in 15:17. The last Pennsylvania runner to win the boys' regional was Carlisle's Noah Affolder in 2016.

Greencastle-Antrim's Taryn Parks finished 11th (18:16.4) in the girls race.