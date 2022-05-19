Sportsmanship helps seven Delone Catholic senior girls earn $69,000 in scholarships

STAFF REPORT

The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Foundation awarded $69,000 in scholarships to seven senior members of the standout Delone Catholic girls’ basketball program Thursday morning at the school’s annual awards presentation.

Makenna Mummert received a scholarship worth $17,000, Emily McCann took home a scholarship worth $13,000 and Maggie Hughes was awarded a scholarship worth $11,000. Gianna Hoddinott, Abby Jacoby, McKenzie Lee and Abigael Vingsen each received a scholarship worth $7,000.

The Squirettes earned the scholarships after a championship season on the court. Delone won the York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 4-A titles en route to an overall record of 28-2.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Mummert was Delone’s second-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game.

The Delone girls’ and the Susquehannock boys’ basketball programs were recognized as the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award winners at the conclusion of this year’s basketball season. As a result, the seniors from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships.

Susquehannock’s winners were announced last week. Nine individuals shared $83,000 in scholarships, bringing this year’s scholarship award total to $152,000.

More:Susquehannock boys' basketball program earns $83,000 in scholarships for sportsmanship

More:Delone's stellar senior class reflects on 'great chemistry' that yielded huge hoop success

Members of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund board reviewed scholarship applications and interviewed applicants before awarding scholarships in varying amounts. With this announcement, the board has now awarded more than $900,000 in scholarships since presenting its first two scholarships – each for $1,000 – back in 2001.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor the sportsmanship she championed throughout her playing and officiating careers.

At the conclusion of each season, York area basketball officials vote to honor a York-Adams boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, athletic directors and cheerleaders from junior high to varsity. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.