Three York-Adams players, one coach earn statewide honors in girls' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Gettysburg's Anne Bair is a first-team 5-A all-state selection.

Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott is a first-team 4-A all-state selection.

West York's Faith Walker is a third-team 5-A all-state selection.

Bermudian Springs' Todd Askins is the state 4-A Coach of the Year.

The 2021-22 girls’ basketball season was an exciting one around the York-Adams League.

More than half of the league’s 22 programs qualified for the District 3 playoffs, with Delone Catholic (4-A) and Gettysburg (5-A) capturing district titles.

The Squirettes and Warriors were also part of a nine-team Y-A contingent to make the PIAA playoffs — a list that included both Y-A champion Bermudian Springs as well as a West York club that advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Those four teams all earned some individual all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania sports writers for their accomplishments.

The list includes a pair of first-team all-state honorees in Gettysburg’s Anne Bair (5-A) and Delone’s Giana Hoddinott (4-A). Both seniors are NCAA Division I recruits Both were also players of the year in the York-Adams League in their respective divisions.

In addition, West York sophomore Faith Walker made the third-team list in 5-A, while Bermudian coach Todd Askins was named the 4-A Coach of the Year.

More:Dallastown standout overcomes major knee injury, earns NCAA D-I basketball scholarship

More:York-Adams League 2021-22 girls basketball stats and standings

More:PIAA resets basketball shot-clock issue, will survey schools

More:Could Pennsylvania high school athletes soon sign endorsement deals?

More:Laila Campbell's 'tough' decision to skip prep hoops, focus on indoor track, pays off

More:Three senior standouts earn top York-Adams girls' basketball honors for 2021-2022

Anne Bair: Bair returns to the 5-A first team for a second year in a row after averaging 14.9 points per game as a senior. Bair elevated her game in the postseason, when she averaged 17.3 ppg.

The Manhattan recruit finished her illustrious career, which included a third-team all-state honor as a sophomore, with 1,476 points. That is the third-most in program history. Bair also finished with 675 assists to set a new Gettysburg record.

Giana Hoddinott: Like Bair, Hoddinott is a returning all-state honoree after making the second-team list as a junior and the third-team list as a sophomore.

Hoddinott led the York-Adams League in scoring at 19.4 ppg this year.

A Mount St. Mary’s recruit, Hoddinott finished her terrific career with 1,449 points, the sixth-most in Delone history.

“This is well-deserved for her,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “I was just looking at her career stats and she’s improved every year. So, it didn’t surprise me that she would be on the first team.”

Faith Walker: The West York sophomore enjoyed a season that very much mirrored her team’s campaign, which ended in the PIAA 5-A quarterfinals.

Few expected the Bulldogs to make the Elite Eight of the 5-A state bracket

Before the season, few probably expected to see Walker on the all-state list. The 6-foot guard/forward, averaged nearly 10 points a game in the postseason when she helped the Bulldogs to upset state victories over Villa Maria and Manheim Central. That was nearly three points a game higher than her season average of 7.0 ppg.

“Throughout the season she just kept getting more and more confident,” West York coach James Kunkle said. “She got better and better both offensively and defensively and she really stepped up during the state tournament.”

Todd Askins: Four years ago, the Bermudian Springs girls’ program was a bit downtrodden.

Enter Askins, who led a resurgence with the program, making it to the state tournament two years ago for the first time in more than two decades.

This year, Askins did arguably the best job of any coach in the league, turning the Eagles into champions of the York-Adams League for the first time ever.

“Wow,” a clearly shocked Askins said when learning of his honor. “No way!”

Askins was perhaps equally shocked that none of his three seniors – Bailey Oehmig, Lily Peters or Hannah Chenault - earned berths on the 4-A teams.

Oehmig set the school’s all-time scoring record with 1,423 points while averaging a team-high 17.1 ppg this year.

“Bailey would guard the best player on the other team and have no issues with it,” Askins said. “She’s just a great kid that would bring the fun to practices and the team.”

Peters didn’t put up the most-notable numbers offensively, but she was arguably the most important cog in the wheel for Askins.

“Lily was the leader on the court of the team,” Askins said of Peters, who averaged 13.9 ppg and 7.7 rebounds a contest. “There were times during the year when I’d ask her for the pulse of the team.”

Chenault, a Chatham University recruit, averaged a shade under 15 ppg and finished second behind Oehmig on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,393 points.

“Hannah was the quiet one,” Askins said. “But she was one of the kids that I trusted immensely whenever she was on the court to make the right play.”

Askins led the Eagles to a school-record 24 victories this season which included a first-ever victory for the program in the PIAA tournament.

“Any coach would tell you that our success was largely due to the amount of time and effort that the girls put in,” he said. “All that we can do as coaches is give them a program, be it plays or sets, that they can be set by.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.

2022 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM

The 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls' Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 6-A

First Team

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Sr., 21.6

Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, Sr., 7.7

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, So., 17.3

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Sr., 16.3

Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, Jr., 14.3

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Sr., 14.3

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Jr., 14.0

Second Team

Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, Sr., 12.5

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, Fr., 20.8

Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, Jr., 23.9

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, Fr., 13.6

Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, Sr., 15.0

Third Team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, So., 13.1

Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Jr., 9.5

Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, Jr., 20.0

Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, Sr., 16.2

Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, Sr., 18.8

Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Jr., 20.3

Player of the Year: Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury

Coach of the Year: Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh

CLASS 5-A

First Team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, Sr., 14.9

Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Sr., 16.0

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, Jr., 21.9

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Sr., 16.5

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-8, Sr., 11.0

Second Team

Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, Sr., 21.5

Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.8

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Sr., 15.6

Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, Sr., 16.6

Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, Sr., 18.4

Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, Jr., 18.2

Third Team

Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, Sr., 18.3

Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, Sr., 20.8

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Fr., 10.5

Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, So., 9.7

Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, Sr. 23.1

Annie Welde, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-11, Sr., 8.0

Player of the Year: Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara

Coach of the Year: Jeff Gregory, Pittston

CLASS 4-A

First Team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., 17.0

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 22.0

Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.4

Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Sr., 17.8

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Sr., 17.3

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Jr., 20.1

Second Team

Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Jr., 13.0

Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, So., 13.9

Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, Sr., 14.3

Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, Sr., 22.6

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Sr., 14.1

Third Team

Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 8.2

Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 9.8

Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 13.8

Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Sr., 13.9

Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Jr., 8.1

Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, Jr., 9.0

Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, Sr., 11.2

Player of the Year: Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs

CLASS 3-A

First Team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, So., 16.4

Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Sr., 24.3

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside, 6-2, Sr., 25.1

Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 15.9

Renae Morbacher, Freedom, 5-6, Sr., 15.7

Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Sr., 16.5

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 15.3

Second Team

Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, Jr., 16.7

Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Jr., 20.6

Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, Sr., 20.1

Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, So., 17.9

Third Team

D'Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, Sr., 12.2

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, Jr., 19.4

Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, Sr., 18.7

Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, Sr., 14.9

Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, Sr., 14.4

Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, So., 13.9

Player of the Year: Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity

CLASS 2-A

First Team

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Jr., 17.1

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, Sr., 27.0

Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, Sr., 17.9

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Sr., 12.4

Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, Sr., 23.0

Second Team

Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 28.0

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, So., 22.1

Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, Jr., 15.9

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 9.6

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, Jr., 20.5

Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, Sr., 16.5

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 11.7

Third Team

Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, Sr., 15.5

Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, Sr., 20.0

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, So., 23.9

Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, Sr., 26.4

Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, Jr., 25.2

Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 11.5

Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Sr., 21.1

Player of the Year: Kayla Smikle, Westtown

Coach of the Year: Luann Grybowski, Neshannock

CLASS 1-A

First Team

Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 10.9

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Sr., 25.1

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Sr., 25.1

Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, Sr., 23.4

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, Jr., 27.2

Second Team

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Fr., 11.6

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, So., 16.4

Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Sr., 17.6

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, Jr., 18.3

Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, Sr., 18.9

Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, Sr., 14.3

Third Team

Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, Sr., 16.6

Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Jr., 16.2

Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Jr., 14.0

Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, Sr., 10.7

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, Fr., 23.7

Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Jr., 15.1

Player of the Year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian

Coach of the Year: Lance Hudak, Portage