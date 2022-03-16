Delone Catholic girls see standout season end with PIAA 4-A quarterfinal basketball loss

DANTE GREEN

NEW HOLLAND -- It’s always good to have friendly neighbors, right?

Well, the Delone Catholic Squirettes may not agree with you.

The Lansdale Catholic Crusaders invited them to a parochial-school block party at Garden Spot High School in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t the type of affair that Delone was looking for.

The Squirettes were stifled defensively and had 10 shots blocked.

The final result was a 40-36 upset loss for Delone in a PIAA Class 4-A girls’ basketball quarterfinal.

District 3 champion Delone Catholic finished 28-2. Lansdale Catholic, the third-place team from District 12, improved to 18-7.

It was sweet revenge for the victors after Delone beat Lansdale Catholic 54-48 on Dec. 29 in a tournament at Boyertown.

Tough way to go out for the Delone seniors: For Delone, it was an unsettling, season-ending loss for a senior-dominated team which was hoping to win the program’s first state championship since 2019.

“We worked extremely hard to get here. Obviously, it’s a disappointing result. We have to move on now. This is it. Some things did not break our way and we could have played better,” Delone senior standout Giana Hoddinott said.

Hoddinott was a starter as a freshman on the 2019 state title team. She’s also won three straight York-Adams Division III Player of the Year awards and scored well over 1,000 points in her career. She now heads to Mount’s St. Mary's to play NCAA Division I ball.

The Delone senior class finished their careers with a 100-9 varsity record. They won four York-Adams Division III crowns, three District 3 titles and one state title.

Lansdale excels on defense: The Crusaders dominated the defensive rebounds and did well guarding the paint.

Delone found it hard even when they got the ball close to the rim, with two or more defenders waiting for them, leading to many of the blocked shots.

Lansdale Catholic didn’t fare much better on offensive. Multiple travel violations took place on both sides and suspect passing led to both teams committing numerous turnovers.

Delone also blew a number of layups and struggled from the field overall.

“We had some point-blank layups and we had some abnormal turnovers we usually don’t have,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “We missed a one and one at the end. Uncharacteristic plays during the game. My girls work extremely hard. They (the seniors) will be sorely missed. They were a special group.”

Eckenrode has won four state titles during his time with Delone.

Down to the final seconds: The Crusaders could be heard cheering loudly from their locker room after earning the grind-out win that came down to the final seconds.

At one-point, Delone was within 37-36 with 40 seconds left, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Lansdale head coach Eric Gidney explained his team’s game plan.

“We wanted to keep their staff and players on their toes,” Gidney said. “We did a good job keeping them second-guessing. We played a lot of man and did a great job defending their two best players (Hoddinott and Makenna Mummert).”

Senior Lauren Edwards was excited about the Crusaders win.

“The feeling in the locker-room is so positive,” she said. “We stuck to our game. We played them before, and we knew we needed to adjust. We knew we needed to step up on defense.”

Mummert, also a senior, finished with 17 points for Delone, while Hoddinott added 13. The other Delone players managed just six points.

On the other side, Olivia Bocella ended the game with 14. Edwards had 10 and Gabriel Casey had 12, with most coming in the paint.

