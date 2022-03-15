Christian School of York girls' basketball team moves to PIAA Class 1-A quarterfinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team is three wins away from a state championship.

The Defenders, helped by a big third quarter and a strong closing run, beat Marian Catholic on Monday night, 47-44, at Lehighton Elementary Center.

The PIAA Class 1-A second-round victory advanced the Defenders to the state 1-A quarterfinals.

Linda Brown’s 21-point outburst led the Defenders. She also had nine rebounds and finished 7 for 11 at the foul line. CSY also got big contributions from Kayleigh Rhine (nine points, five assists, four rebounds), Tirzah Miller (eight points, seven rebounds) and Rylie Bell (six points, seven rebounds, two steals).

CSY trailed 29-24 at halftime but used a 14-4 third-quarter surge to take a 38-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Marian Catholic, however, scored the next seven points to take a 40-38 fourth-quarter lead. The Defenders, however, responded with a 9-4 closing run to earn the victory.

CSY, the second-place 1-A team from District 3, improved to 26-3. District 11 champion Marian Catholic finished at 21-6.

The Defenders will now take on District 4 1-A champion Northumberland Christian (21-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Dauphin East High School in the 1-A quarterfinals.

Northumberland Christian rolled to a 58-30 second-round state victory over Jenkintown on Monday. Jenkintown (14-12) was the third-place team from District 1.

