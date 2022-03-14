Three senior standouts earn top York-Adams girls' basketball honors for 2021-2022

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three senior standouts who will leave behind lasting legacies for their high school programs have been selected as divisional players of the year by the York-Adams League girls’ basketball coaches.

Dallastown’s D’Shantae Edwards was honored in Division I, while Gettysburg’s Anne Bair was selected in Division II and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott was picked in Division III. All three have started since their freshman seasons.

The coach-of-the-year awards were shared in D-I and D-III, while Jason Seitz was the sole winner in D-II. In D-I, Dallastown’s Jay Rexroth and York High’s Kevin Glover were honored, while in D-III, Delone Catholic’s Gerry Eckenrode and Hanover’s Denny Garman were recognized.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Edwards enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season in 2021-2022 after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in the fifth game of her junior campaign. As a senior, the 5-foot, 7-inch guard averaged 13 points per game for a defensive-minded Wildcats team that gave up 33 points per game.

She helped Dallastown finish at 21-6 overall, including a 13-1 mark in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats won the division.

Bair, meanwhile, is a do-everything 5-7 guard who will play college basketball on the NCAA Division I level for Manhattan. She’s averaging 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.

Bair helped the Warriors reach four consecutive District 3 Class 5-A title games, winning two of them, including in 2022.

This season, Bair has guided the Warriors to a 25-5 record, including a state 5-A quarterfinal berth. She is the D-II player of the year for a second consecutive season.

Like Bair, Hoddinott is set to play at the NCAA Division I level in college. She’s committed to Mount St. Mary’s.

Also, like Bair, she’s helped her team to four straight district title game appearances, including three consecutive district crowns.

And again, like Bair, she’s led her team into the state quarterfinals. The Squirettes compete in 4-A.

During her four years at Delone, the Squirettes didn’t lose a single D-III regular-season contest, going 48-0 and winning four consecutive division crowns.

Delone won a state title in Hoddinott’s freshman season.

The 5-9 Hoddinott is averaging about 20 points per game as a senior, helping Delone to a 28-1 record thus far. She’s now been the D-III player of the year for three consecutive seasons.

The strong play of Edwards and Hoddinott helped Rexroth and Eckenrode earn their coaching awards.

Glover earned a piece of the D-I coaching honor after nearly helping a long-struggling York High program make the District 3 6-A playoffs. The Lady Bearcats finished at 9-12.

Seitz helped Eastern York win a second consecutive D-II crown. The Golden Knights were 12-0 in division action and finished 21-6 overall, earning a state 4-A playoff berth.

Garman led Hanover to a 13-9 overall record, including a 5-7 mark in D-III action.

The complete list of York-Adams girls’ basketball all-stars is below.

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Dallastown’s D’Shantae Edwards.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dallastown’s Jay Rexroth and York High’s Kevin Glover.

First-Team All-Stars

Central York’s Bella Chimienti (5-7, junior, 14 ppg).

Spring Grove’s Leah Kale (5-9, junior, 17 ppg).

Central York’s Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (6-0, junior, 9 ppg).

York High’s Zykira McGee (5-8, sophomore, 11 ppg)

Red Lion’s Bhrooke Axe (5-11, junior, 11 ppg).

Second-Team All-Stars

Spring Grove’s Addyson Wagman (5-5, senior).

South Western’s Maddie Lehker (5-11, senior).

Dallastown’s Olivia Stein (5-5, senior).

York High’s Ciarra Gibbs (5-11, sophomore).

Red Lion’s Riley Good (5-8, senior).

Honorable Mention

Red Lion’s Grace Masser.

Red Lion’s Tatiana Virata.

Dallastown’s Trishelle Guy.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Gettysburg’s Anne Bair.

Coach of the Year: Eastern York’s Jason Seitz.

First-Team All-Stars

Eastern York’s Breana Grim (5-8, senior, 14 ppg).

New Oxford’s Ella Billman (5-11, junior, 16 ppg).

Gettysburg’s Camryn Felix (5-6, senior, 13 ppg).

West York’s T'azjah Generett (5-8, senior, 10 ppg).

York Suburban’s Janay Rissmiller (5-6, sophomore, 14 ppg).

Second-Team All-Stars

Eastern York’s Arianna Seitz (5-10, sophomore).

Susquehannock’s Mackenzie Womack (5-10, senior).

New Oxford’s Timberley Linebaugh (5-2, junior).

Eastern York’s Victoria Zerbe (5-9, senior).

West York’s Faith Walker (6-0, sophomore).

Honorable Mention

York Suburban’s Grace Hare

York Suburban’s Lydia Powers

Susquehannock’s Kenni Galbreath.

Susquehannock’s Evelyn Weldon.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Delone Catholic’s Gerry Eckenrode and Hanover’s Denny Garman.

First-Team All-Stars

Bermudian Springs’ Hannah Chenault (5-8, senior, 15 ppg).

Bermudian Springs’ Bailey Oehmig (5-10, senior, 17 ppg).

Hanover’s Jaycie Miller (5-8, senior, 15 ppg).

Bermudian Springs’ Lillian Peters (5-10, senior, 14 ppg).

Delone Catholic’s Abigael Vingsen (5-8, senior, 5.7 ppg).

Second-Team All-Stars

Delone Catholic’s Makenna Mummert (5-8, senior).

York Catholic’s Drew Kile (5-7, senior).

Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers (5-7, junior).

Littlestown’s Celi Portillo (5-11, junior).

Fairfield’s Breana Valentine (5-8, sophomore).

Honorable Mention

Fairfield’s Maddie Neiderer.

York Catholic’s Meredith Smith.

York Catholic’s Paige O'Brien.

Delone Catholic’s Maggie Hughes.

Delone Catholic’s Emily McCann.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.