Delone Catholic makes strong opening statement; other Wednesday PIAA girls' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

McSHERRYSTOWN – It’s hard for any team to surprise Delone Catholic girls’ basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode.

Arguably the most-prepared mentor in the York-Adams League, if not all of District 3, Eckenrode has usually watched at least three or more tapes of his opponents before they meet on the court.

That prep work comes in mighty handy come playoff time, which just happens to finally be here.

Eckenrode’s work ethic proved immensely valuable when his District 3 4-A champion Squirettes hosted Montour, the sixth-place team from District 7, in a PIAA first-round clash Wednesday evening.

The Squirettes were clearly prepared and ready from the start. Utilizing a pressure defense that seemed to catch the Spartans off guard, the Delone girls quickly raced out to a comfortable advantage.

It never got remotely uncomfortable after that.

The Delone girls kept their collective pedals to the metal en route to a 58-25 triumph.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Delone (27-1) now advances to the second round on Saturday, when the Squirettes will get District 7 runner-up Knoch (22-3), a 65-35 winner over District 9 champion St. Mary’s (18-7). The time and location for Saturday’s showdown have yet to be announced.

“I told the girls: ‘That’s one game down, but we’ve got to keep on rolling,’” Eckenrode said. “It was a very good effort.”

Hoddinott, Mummert lead the way: Senior standout Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes with 23 points, just two shy of Montour’s entire total. Makenna Mummert added 16 more in the triumph, which saw the Delone girls force 29 turnovers.

“Our defense was very, very good,” Eckenrode said of the effort vs. Montour (16-8).

The night went so well for the longtime Delone boss that he was able to sub out his entire starting lineup with just under six minutes left in the contest.

Being on the bench late in the fourth quarter is something that Hoddinott, the only Delone starter who played in the team’s PIAA Class 3-A championship game in 2019, didn’t expect.

“Yeah, that was a definitely a fun experience,” Hoddinott said of cheering on her teammates from the bench. “No one really expects to have a mercy rule here in states. It was really fun to watch those younger girls that are going to come up (to varsity) next year. I know that means a lot to the program.”

A motivated group: The way the past two PIAA postseasons unfolded also is a bit of a motivator for the Squirettes.

Seemingly headed to back-to-back state titles two years ago, the pandemic wiped out any shot of that in 2020.

Last year, in a truncated season, the Delone girls suffered a heartbreaking setback to Villa Maria in the state semifinals.

This year’s standout Delone seniors now have one more chance in states. Hoddinott and her teammates are looking to avoid pitfalls on their potential march to Hershey.

“We don’t want that (loss in the semifinals) to happen again,” Hoddinott said. “We definitely want to get that state title.”

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West York 45, Villa Maria 37: At Royersford, West York made the 75-mile journey to Spring-Ford High School and returned home with a PIAA 3 Class 5-A first-round triumph over the District 1 champion.

The Bulldogs trailed 8-4 after one quarter but outscored Villa Maria in each succeeding quarter: 13-10, 10-8 and 18-11.

T’azjah Generett led West York with 19 points. Faith Walker added 10 points for the winners.

West York, the seventh-place team from District 3, improved to 17-9. Villa Maria finished at 14-12.

In the second round of the state playoffs on Saturday, West York faces a familiar foe: Manheim Central (20-7), the fourth-place team for District 3. The Barons dominated District 12 runner-up Roxborough on Wednesday, 66-22. Roxborough finished at 7-6.

West York lost to Manheim Central in the District 3 quarterfinals, 50-41.

Christian School of York 47, Sankofa Freedom 42: At York, Kayleigh Rhine led the Defenders to the PIAA Class 1-A first-round triumph.

Rhine collected 17 points, including a 10-for-13 night at the foul line, to go with five rebounds and four assists. Rylie Bell added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals for CSY, while Tirzah Miller chipped in nine points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Madi Byrd had six points and seven rebounds for the District 3 runner-up Defenders (25-3).

District 12 champion Sankofa Freedom fell to 7-4.

The game was tied at 28-28 entering the fourth quarter, but the Defenders used a 19-14 closing run to capture the victory.

In Saturday’s second round, CSY will face either District 11 champion Marian Catholic (20-5) or St. John Neumann (12-11), the third-place team from District 4. Marian Catholic and St. John Neumann were slated to play Wednesday night, but the game was postponed because of snow until 7 p.m. Thursday at Marian Catholic.

Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43: At Gettysburg, the Warriors stormed back from a 24-18 halftime hole to earn the PIAA 3 Class 5-A first-round playoff triumph.

Gettysburg outscored Trinity in the second half, 27-19.

Senior standout Anne Bair poured in 21 points to lead the winners, including 13 points during Gettysburg’s second-half surge.

District 3 champion Gettysburg improved to 23-5. Trinity, the seventh-place team from District 7, finished at 18-7.

In the second round of the state playoffs on Saturday, Gettysburg will face District 11 runner-up Bangor (19-8), which earned a 40-39 victory on Wednesday over District 2 runner-up Pittston (24-5).

Bermudian Springs 55, Central Columbia 33: At Bloomsburg, the Eagles returned home after a 100-mile bus trip with a PIAA Class 4-A first-round victory over the District 4 champion.

The Eagles, the fourth-place team from District 3, improved to 24-6. Central Columbia finished at 19-7.

Lily Peters scored 16 points and went over the 1,000-point mark for her Bermudian career. Hannah Chenault led the Eagles with 19 points. Bailey Oehmig added 13 points. Chenault and Oehmig are also 1,000-point career scorers.

In the second round of the state 4-A playoffs on Saturday, Bermudian will face District 1 champion Gwynedd Mercy (25-0).

In its first-round state game on Wednesday, Gwynedd Mercy beat the fourth-place team from District 12, Audenried, 52-40.

Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 50: At Beaver Falls, the Golden Knights made a 265-mile bus ride and nearly came home with the PIAA Class 4-A first-round upset of the unbeaten District 7 champion.

Eastern was tied with Blackhawk at 48-48 late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t pull off the victory. The Golden Knights made a late run after trailing 45-35 after three quarters.

Eastern, the sixth-place team from District 3, finished at 21-6. Blackhawk is now 25-0 and was ranked No. 3 in the state in 4-A in the latest Trib HSSN state poll.

Breana Grim had 21 points to lead Eastern. Victoria Zerbe added 12 and Alaina Neal chipped in 11.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.