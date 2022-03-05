Delone Catholic, Gettysburg capture District 3 girls' basketball championships

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It turned into a golden Saturday for two York-Adams girls’ basketball teams.

Delone Catholic and Gettysburg both put on standout defensive efforts inside the Giant Center in Hershey to claim District 3 championships.

The Squirettes grabbed their third straight district crown with a 33-27 triumph over Berks Catholic in the Class 4-A final. It was the seventh overall district girls’ basketball title for Delone.

The Warriors, meanwhile, earned a 42-36 victory over Mechanicsburg in the 5-A championship.

Delone and Gettysburg were each appearing in a fourth consecutive district final. Gettysburg has now won two of the last three district 5-A crowns.

The Squirettes grabbed control early against Berks Catholic, outscoring the Saints 14-3 in the first quarter.

The Saints, however, shut down Delone in the second quarter, outscoring the Squirettes 7-3 to pull within 17-10 at halftime.

The two teams played on almost even terms in the second half, with Berks Catholic holding a 17-16 edge, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Delone’s early outburst.

Delone Catholic senior standout Giana Hoddinott was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring. The NCAA Division I recruit for Mount St. Mary’s poured in nearly half of Delone’s scoring total, finishing with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Squirettes held the Saints to single digits in each quarter.

It marked Delone’s third win this season over the Saints, but it was the closest of the three contests. The Squirettes won each of the regular-season meetings by double digits.

No. 1 seed Delone improved to 26-1. No. 3 seed Berks Catholic dropped to 21-6.

In the first round of the state playoffs next Wednesday, Delone will face Montour, the sixth-place team from District 7.

Warriors knock off No. 1 seed: Gettysburg, meanwhile, earned its district crown by knocking off the No. 1 seed.

Senior Autumn Oaster tied her career high with 14 points for Gettysburg. Warriors senior standout Anne Bair added 11 points and nine assists. Bair is set to play NCAA Division I ball at Manhattan.

Mechanicsburg led 28-25 late in the third quarter, but Gettysburg finished on a 17-8 run to grab the victory.

Senior Camryn Felix scored all nine of her points during the decisive run. Bri Abate added eight points for Gettysburg.

Oaster, Bair, Felix and Abate accounted for all of Gettysburg’s points.

Jayden Eager had 14 points for Mechanicsburg.

No. 2 seed Gettysburg improved to 22-5. Mechanicsburg fell to 21-5.

In the first round of the 5-A state playoffs on Wednesday, Gettysburg will face, Trinity, the seventh-place team from District 7.

CSY falls in 1-A final: The news wasn’t all good on Saturday in local girls’ basketball action at the Giant Center.

Christian School of York dropped a 27-26 decision to Mount Calvary Christian in the Class 1-A final.

MCC jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the first quarter and CSY could never fully recover, trailing 15-9 at halftime and 21-15 at the end of three quarters.

The Defenders’ 11-6 fourth-quarter run fell one-point short.

MCC improved to 16-9. CSY fell 24-3.

MCC and CSY have now split their four games this season. The Defenders won the two regular-season contests, each by double digits. MCC, however, rebounded to win the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference title 35-31 before also winning the district crown on Saturday.

The Defenders will start state 1-A playoff action on Wednesday against a foe to be determined.

West York wins district 5-A seventh-place game: The West York girls’ basketball team won the district 5-A seventh-place game on Wednesday, winning at home against Lampeter-Strasburg, 41-36.

T’Azjah Generett’s 10 points led West York.

An 11-5 fourth-quarter run allowed West York to overcome a 31-30 deficit after three quarters.

No. 5 seed West York improved to 16-9. No. 7 seed Lampeter-Strasburg fell to 15-11.

In a first-round state 5-A playoff game on Wednesday, West York will face the District 1 champion Villa Maria Academy.

Eastern York falls in district 4-A fifth-place game: Eastern York dropped a 39-37 decision to Bishop McDevitt on Friday in the District 3 Class 4-A fifth-place game.

Breana Grim had 13 points for Eastern, while Arianna Seitz had 12.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead, but got outscored in each succeeding quarter.

No. 2 seed Eastern fell to 21-5. No. 9 seed McDevitt improved to 19-7.

In the first round of the state 4-A playoffs on Wednesday, Eastern will face District 7 champion Blackhawk.

Bermudian drops district 4-A third-place contest: Bermudian Springs fell at Lancaster Catholic 50-39 on Friday in the District 3 Class 4-A third-place contest.

The Eagles led 10-6 after one quarter, but Lancaster Catholic had the scoring edge in each succeeding quarter, including an 18-10 bulge in the final eight minutes.

Lily Peters led Bermudian with 14 points.

No. 7 seed Bermudian fell to 23-6. No. 5 seed Lancaster Catholic is 23-5.

In the first round of the state 4-A playoffs on Wednesday, Bermudian will face the District 4 champion.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.