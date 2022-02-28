Dallastown drops 6-A semifinal in double OT; other Monday District 3 girls' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Dallastown girls' basketball team fell to Cumberland Valley 58-51 on Monday.

The double-overtime setback came in a District 3 Class 6-A semifinal.

Dallastown will play in the district 6-A third-place game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Cliff.

DALLASTOWN — Basketball can be a funny game sometimes.

Not that anyone associated with the Dallastown girls’ basketball team is laughing after Monday night.

Seemingly destined for a coveted berth in the District 3 Class 6-A championship game midway through the second quarter on Monday night, the Dallastown girls suffered a letdown in their semifinal contest vs. Cumberland Valley.

Mere seconds after Liv Stein drained a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats comfortably ahead, the Dallastown senior was forced off the court because of a minor ankle injury.

Playing tenacious defense and smart offense up to that point, the Wildcats were certainly a different squad after Stein’s exit. Even after Stein returned to start the second half, the momentum shift remained. Not even a game-tying layup by D’Shantae Edwards to force a second overtime could reverse its course.

Limited to just two points in the first half, CV standout Deja Hill poured in 14 points in the second half and both overtimes, including three big free throws late, to help the Eagles rally back for a thrilling 58-51 double-overtime victory.

The loss means No. 2 seeded Dallastown (21-4) will travel to top-seeded Cedar Cliff at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district third-place contest. The previously unbeaten Colts (25-1) were upset by No. 4 seeded Central Dauphin, 41-38, in the other semifinal.

No. 6 seeded Cumberland Valley (20-4) moves on to the final at the Giant Center in Hershey at 6 p.m. Thursday against CD (19-4).

The setback was tough on the Wildcat girls, as well as their entire coaching staff, who could only think of what could have been.

“Liv hit that 3 and then sprained her ankle and … swoosh … it’s just like the air went out of us,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said. “It was all of a sudden, and I’m not sure what happened. I’m not even sure if the kids understand what happened.”

Big lead disappears: What happened was an 18-4 lead with 4:35 left in the first half was trimmed to 20-16 by the intermission.

The same tenacious defense that limited CV to just two points in the entire first quarter and nine turnovers during the opening run disappeared. The crisp passing that found open players transitioned into unnecessary passes to well-guarded players that were either knocked out of bounds or stolen.

All that said, the Wildcats still had their chances to escape with a win. Dallastown took a 40-38 lead with 36.6 seconds left when Edwards (18 points) finished off an old-fashioned three-point play with a free throw.

After the Eagles evened it up, the Wildcats had possession with 16.1 seconds left with a chance to win it. After a few passes, the Wildcats attempted to find Edwards cutting through the lane, only to see the pass broken up.

In the first overtime, CV led by four points with 38.9 seconds left only to see Stein hit a 3-pointer to make it a 48-47 game. A foul sent Hill to the line for a pair of free throws. She made the first but missed the second. Edwards came out of a cluster with the ball and raced down to the other end for a game-tying layup to force a second OT session.

It remained tight in the first part of the second overtime before Hill hit a fade-away jumper in the lane to put the Eagles ahead for good at 51-49. Dallastown came up empty on their next two possessions and was forced to foul, sending CV to the line, where the Eagles converted on 6 of 7 attempts to ice it.

“They made their run,” Rexroth said of a CV team that Dallastown defeated 38-37 in the season opener back in December. “And they’re a very good team.”

Hill comes up big for CV: Hill was big after the break and even more so after Dallastown's 6-foot, 1-inch freshman, Praise Matthews, picked up her fifth foul in the second OT.

“We tried, but she’s just a really good player,” Rexroth said of Hill. “Sometimes really good players … you don’t have an answer for them.”

Rexroth, however, had an answer for his team in the way they battled back after that second-quarter collapse.

“My kids showed a lot of heart,” he said. “I mean they really did. A lot of guts. I’m proud of my kids.”

Jill Jekot finished with 11 points for the Eagles, while Stein finished with 14 points and Matthews had 10 for the Wildcats.

There won’t be much time for the Dallastown girls to sulk about Monday’s outcome. The Wildcast will need to prepare Tuesday to get ready for a highly anticipated clash with the Colts on Wednesday.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 50, Penn Manor 36: At Central, the Panthers won a District 3 Class 6-A consolation semifinal to clinch a state berth. No. 5 seed Central improved to 20-6. No. 8 seed Penn Manor fell to 17-10. Bella Chimienti poured in 21 points to lead the Panthers, including four 3-pointers. Karli Bacha added 11 points for the winners. The Panthers used a 17-8 second-quarter edge and a 15-8 closing surge to secure the win. Central advances to the district 6-A fifth-place game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against No. 10 seed Manheim Township (16-8).

Manheim Township 28, Red Lion 25: At Red Lion, the Lions dropped a District 3 Class 6-A consolation semifinal in a defensive struggle. Red Lion’s 12-8 fourth-quarter rally fell short. No. 3 seed Red Lion fell to 18-6. Bhrooke Axe scored 14 of Red Lion’s 25 points. The Lions will now play host to a win-or-go-home game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Penn Manor in the district 6-A seventh-place game. Only the top seven teams from the district 6-A field will make the state playoffs.

