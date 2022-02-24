Dallastown triumphs to clinch state berth; other Thursday District 3 girls' basketball

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

The Dallastown girls' basketball team beat Manheim Township on Thursday, 48-31.

The win came in a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal contest.

The Wildcats clinched a state playoff berth and advanced to the district semifinals.

Basketball is often said to be a game of runs.

That was perfectly illustrated in Thursday’s basketball battle between the Manheim Township Blue Streaks and the Dallastown Wildcats.

The girls’ affair ended with the Wildcats pulling away by controlling the fourth quarter. They entered the period only up by six but finished with a 17-point final edge, 48-31.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The second-seeded Wildcats (21-3) clinched a PIAA Class 6-A state playoff berth with the win and advanced to the District 3 6-A semifinals. They will play host to sixth-seeded Cumberland Valley (19-4) at 7 p.m. Monday. Cumberland Valley won its quarterfinal on Thursday over Red Lion, 41-38.

The York-Adams Division I champion Wildcats never trailed vs. Exeter, opening a 15-7 lead in the middle of the first quarter. The lead would balloon to 28-14 in the second before back-to-back steals would net Manheim a few easy layups. The Streaks cut the lead down to nine by halftime trailing, 29-20.

For the most part, Dallastown controlled the pace and scored many of its buckets at the free-throw line. Ava Byrne was dominant for the visitors in the first half, totaling 13 points at the half.

The second half featured the Wildcats opening up another double-digit lead, but the Blue Streaks (15-8) didn’t quit, getting the margin down to 31-25 thanks to attacking the inside and making some timely shots. The third quarter ended with the Streaks only trailing by six.

That’s as close as the home team would let it get.

Dallastown used suffocating defense and mismatches on the other end to take control of the game.

Dallastown head coach Jay Rexroth noted a fourth-quarter change as a big reason that his team was able to come out on top.

“They eventually had to go man to man in the fourth and that was a big key,” he said. “They had to guard us. We did a good job most of the game attacking their zone and getting the ball in the middle. Abby Jacobs and Olivia Stein hit some big threes.”

Another key factor was the play of Dallastown standout D’Shantae Edwards who entered the game averaging 13 points per game. She controlled the pace of her team offensively and drew the attention of multiple defenders when she touched the ball. She also helped on the defensive end, causing multiple deflections. She credited her team’s defense as the reason for her team's success.

“Defense was the biggest factor,” she said. “We absorbed the scouting report in practice, and we took it seriously. Then we brought it defensively on the court.”

Edwards scored 14 points for Dallastown, while Stein finished with 12 points. Byrne finished with 15 for Manheim.

The Streaks will now try their luck in the District 3 consolation bracket and still have a chance at making the state field.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central Dauphin 39, Central York 31: At Central Dauphin, the Panthers fell in a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal battle.

Central York led 22-18 at halftime, but got outscored 21-9 in the second half, including a 10-2 fourth-quarter deficit. Bella Chimienti and Emily Crouthamel each had seven points to lead Central York. Central Dauphin star Caroline Shiery had 22 points.

The fifth-seeded Panthers fell to 19-6, while the fourth-seeded Rams improved to 18-4.

Central can still win a state 6-A playoff berth if it can win a consolation game. In the consolation semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday, Central York will play host to eighth-seeded Penn Manor (17-9), which lost its quarterfinal game to top-seeded Cedar Cliff, 42-33. Cedar Cliff is 25-0.

Cumberland Valley 41, Red Lion 38: At Red Lion, the third-seeded Lions fell to sixth-seeded Cumberland Valley in a District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal.

Red Lion fell to 18-5. CV is 19-4.

The Lions fall into the consolation bracket and can still earn a state playoff berth with a consolation win. In the consolation semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday, Red Lion will play host to 10th-seeded Manheim Township (15-8), which lost its quarterfinal to Dallastown.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.