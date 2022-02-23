Rugged first half dooms New Oxford girls in District 3 5-A first-round basketball game

STEVE HEISER

A rugged first half doomed the New Oxford girls’ basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Colonials fell behind Manheim Central 30-13 at intermission and were unable to recover in the second half, despite outscoring the Barons, 25-19.

The end result was a 49-38 loss for No. 13 seed New Oxford in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round contest.

The defeat ended New Oxford’s season at 10-13. No. 4 seed Manheim Central improved to 18-5.

Ella Billman accounted for more than 60% of the Colonials’ output, finishing with 24 points.

Manheim Central will now play host to No. 5 seed West York at 7 p.m. Friday. West York won its’ first-round contest on Tuesday over Palmyra, 37-29.

