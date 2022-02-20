Christian School of York girls' basketball team falls in CCAC playoff championship game

STEVE HEISER

The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team fell short in its bid to win the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference playoff title on Friday.

The Defenders fell to Mount Calvary Christian in the CCAC championship game at Lancaster Bible College, 35-31.

CSY had beaten MCC twice during the regular season, 37-20 and 29-15.

The loss dropped CSY to 22-2 overall.

In Friday’s loss, Kayleigh Rhine (15) and Rylie Bell (10) accounted for 25 of CSY’s 31 points. Linda Brown had 11 rebounds for the Defenders.

MCC improved to 15-9.

CSY will still enter the upcoming District 3 Class 1-A playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The Defenders will open district play with home quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. No. 8 seed West Shore Christian (10-10).

The Defenders have beaten WCC twice this season, 46-21 and 54-25.

