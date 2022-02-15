Christian School of York to play for CCAC girls' basketball championship

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team will play for the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference championship on Friday night.

The Defenders advanced to the title game with a 37-34 victory over Lancaster County Christian on Tuesday in a semifinal contest in York.

CSY, which improved to 22-1, will face Mount Calvary Christian for the title at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Lancaster Bible College.

Linda Brown paced the Defenders with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Kayleigh Rhine (eight points, four assists, four rebounds), Ellen Brown (eight points, four rebounds) and Tirzah Miller (six points, five rebounds) also excelled for CSY.

Lancaster County Christian fell to 14-7.

CSY has beaten Mount Calvary Christian (14-9) twice this season: 37-20 and 29-15.

The Defenders are also the No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 3 Class 1-A playoffs.

