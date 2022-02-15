Bermudian Springs beats Eastern York to advance to York-Adams girls' basketball title game

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Bermudian Springs beat Eastern York 48-38 on Tuesday night in girls' basketball action.

The win advanced the Eagles to the York-Adams playoff championship game.

Bermudian is looking for its first-ever York-Adams girls' basketball playoff crown.

SPRY – Points were not a premium the first time the Eastern York and Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball teams faced off this season.

In late December, the Golden Knights won a shootout in a game that saw a combined 134 points on the board.

In the York-Adams League playoff semifinals Tuesday evening at York Tech, it was a completely different story.

Neither side was able to consistently score, which typically is very bad for a Bermudian side that leads the league in scoring at 65.7 points per contest.

However, a particularly brutal shooting night for the Golden Knights proved pivotal. After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, the Knights managed just 20 points the rest of the night as the Division II champions were upended 48-38 by the Division III runner-up Eagles.

Bermudian improved to 20-4 and will meet Delone Catholic in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday back at York Tech. Delone beat Dallastown in the other semifinal, 39-28. Delone is 2-0 vs. Bermudian this season.

Eastern, which won the first meeting vs. Bermudian 73-61, dropped to 20-3.

“We missed a lot of easy shots,” Eastern York head coach Jason Seitz said. “We got everything we wanted … we just couldn’t finish.”

Bree Grim led the Knights with 13 points but was the only Eastern player to reach double digits. Arianna Seitz, who torched the Eagles for 33 points in the first meeting, was held to eight, including one 3-pointer.

“We got off to such a great start,” coach Seitz said of his team’s 18-7 edge after one quarter. “And we held a great team like them to 48 points. If you told me we would have done that (before the game) I would have thought we won the game. I didn’t think we would be held to 38.”

Arianna Seitz scored half of her points in the first quarter, while Victoria Zerbe tallied five of her nine total points in the first period. Grim, who was held scoreless in the first period, scored 13 of her team’s final 20 points.

Rematch likely looming: As disappointing as Tuesday’s outcome was for the Eastern girls, they will very likely have the opportunity to make amends next week. The Golden Knights earned a bye as the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 4-A tournament that begins next Tuesday.

Bermudian is seeded No. 7 which means they will play host to Wyomissing in the first round, with the winner taking on Eastern in the quarterfinals.

“Chances are that we’ll see them,” coach Seitz said. “It’ll be Round 3.”

Eagles aim for first-ever crown: Before that happens, the Eagles will get their first-ever chance to win the league tournament.

“It’s so exciting,” said Bermudian senior Bailey Oehmig, who led the Eagles with 14 points. “And not just winning these games for ourselves, but for our school and our community.”

Before this season, the Eagles had only ever made the draw once. That was three years ago, when they were ousted by Red Lion. Now after a pair of wins against Central York and Eastern York, the Bermudian girls are playing for the first-ever title.

Not that you could tell by their reactions.

“They are excited for it,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said of his team. “They’re just playing. They’re joking around in the locker room and having fun. I don’t see the nerves from them that I thought I would see.”

