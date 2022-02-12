Smaller schools earn big wins during York-Adams girls' basketball quarterfinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Friday turned out to be a big day for two of the smaller schools in York-Adams girls’ basketball.

Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic represented Division III well with quarterfinal victories in the league playoffs.

The Eagles earned the first league playoff victory in program history by downing Central York, 54-49, at Dallastown.

Delone Catholic, meanwhile, rolled past Gettysburg, 60-32, at Red Lion.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In Bermudian’s triumph, Bailey Oehmig led the way with a career-high 29 points. Lilly Peters added 15 points for the D-III runner-up.

The Eagles are now 19-4 on the season and advance to the league semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at York Tech against Eastern York.

Bermudian jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter vs. the Division I runner-up, only to see Central rally within 48-47 later in the fourth quarter, but Bermudian was able to hold on.

Bella Chimienti’s 19 points led Central, while Makenzie Wright-Rawls and Marley Bond each added 11. Central fell to 18-4.

Delone rolls past Gettysburg team missing Anne Bair: Delone, meanwhile, had little trouble against a Gettysburg team that had eliminated the Squirettes in each of their previous two league playoff appearances.

Of course, it helped mightily that Gettysburg didn’t have its best player – senior guard Anne Bair, who was out with an ankle injury.

Giana Hoddinott led the Division III champions with 22 points, while Abigael Vingsen added 13.

Delone improved to 22-0. D-II runner-up Gettysburg fell to 18-5. In a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at York Tech, the Squirettes will now face D-I champion Dallastown.

Delone is looking for its first league playoff title since 2001.

Eastern moves on: D-II champion Eastern moved to the league semifinals with a 35-27 win over Red Lion, the third-place team from D-I.

The game was played at Dallastown.

Victoria Zerbe’s 12 points led Eastern, which improved to 19-2. Red Lion fell to 18-4. The Golden Knights used a 17-10 second-half surge to pull away for the win.

Dallastown wins defensive battle: D-I champion Dallastown moved to 20-2 with a 34-29 victory over West York at Red Lion in a defensive battle.

West York, the third-place team from D-II, fell to 14-7.

D’Shantae Edwards’ 12 points led Dallastown. T'azjah Generett had 11 points for West York.

Dallastown has won the last two girls' basketball league playoff titles in 2019 and 2020. There was no league tournament in 2021.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.