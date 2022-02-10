During under-the-radar season, York Tech junior enjoys over-the-top success

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

Rhlyn Rouse just competed her junior basketball season at York Tech.

She averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks per game.

She became the first player in the girls' basketball program history to top 1,000 points.

She now has 1,224 career points, including a program single-game record of 40 points.

Rhlyn Rouse competes for a York Tech girls’ basketball program that largely flies under the radar.

The Spartans are not yet an official member of the York-Adams League and they struggled to win this season, recently finishing with a 3-18 record.

As a result, Rouse’s historic campaign went largely unnoticed in York County basketball circles.

The 6-foot junior, however, put up some numbers that are deserving of some serious attention.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Rouse has been a consistent force for the Spartans’ basketball team for the past three seasons.

This past season, she became the first player in program history to score more than 1,000 points and currently sits at 1,224 for her career. She holds the program record for most points in a game at 40 and is on track to become the first player in school history to have 1,000 rebounds.

More:Latest Pennsylvania high school state basketball rankings

She finished her junior season averaging 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks per game.

She did all that at a school that has struggled to find athletic success over the years, largely because of its lack feeder programs. York Tech is largely known for its technical education opportunities. The school accepts students from school districts from across York County.

It was the opportunity to study at Tech, which is only 20 minutes from her home in Red Lion, that brought Rouse to the school. Since her arrival, however, she’s found newfound confidence in basketball.

More:Dallastown tops Central York in battle for D-I title; other Tuesday girls' basketball

“The education made me come here,” she said. “They have a hands-on learning experience. I wasn’t too focused on sports. Basketball gave me something to do and it’s definitely been a confidence booster. Just knowing I am capable of certain things has been a lift.”

Strong work ethic and love of the game: Rouse has grown each season on the basketball court, thanks to her work ethic and love for the game.

Her head coach, John Glass, has been impressed with how she has helped her teammates become better players.

“At times, it’s hard because people do not come here for athletics, they come here for an education,” Glass said. “... All my girls have phenomenal grades.”

More:York-Adams League 2021-22 girls basketball stats and standings

Glass said the ability levels of his players can vary widely, but Rouse helps bridge that gap. He said in practice she does things to help her teammates and that there are a lot of players who look up to her. She shows them how to play the game the right way.”

“Rhlyn always shows leadership,” Glass said. “She is very steady with what she does, and even though she does most of (our) scoring, she will distribute the ball. She plays the game, she does what is right. From the time I have seen her as a freshman until now she has stepped up. Everyone game she gets stronger.”

Growing as a leader and a player: She has grown as a leader while also continuing to grow as a player.

She is perhaps the best player in the program's history and she will continue to try to inspire those around her to immerse themselves in the sport.

Her example is drawing attention to an athletic program that, for far too long, has been overlooked.

More:York-Adams basketball playoff brackets have been released: See who made the tournaments

Her brother, Robert Rouse, is also a basketball player for the Tech boys’ team. He has been inspired just seeing her on the court and the work she puts into her game.

"Watching her do amazing things has made me want to do amazing things,” he said. “Like work on my own game and add some new moves.”

Giving credit to others: Rouse has credited her family, teammates and other supporters for her success.

“My family is always cheering me on,” she said. “My coach gives me pep talks and my teammates feed me the ball. Having a good support group for sure keeps you going.”

Her father, Richard, sees it a little differently. The family doesn’t motivate her. Rather, she motivates them.

“I introduced her to basketball, but she just took over,” he said. “She motivates us. She gets up early in the morning and she goes to sleep late at night, watching basketball, thinking about basketball and practicing basketball. A basketball is always in her hands. She lives and breathes basketball. She has shown more signs of being a leader on and off the court. She is more dedicated to her schoolwork -- a straight-A student.”

Looking ahead: In the final game of her junior year, Rouse scored 16 points and blocked four shots, but her team lost, 38-29.

It was a disappointing end to the season, but her career isn’t finished yet. She has one more season to make the most of her time at Tech and hopefully finish with a better record next season.

“During the summer I play AAU and I play year-round,” Rouse said. “I am just going to continue to work out and get better. I lift weights and that helps me get stronger.”

Glass is hoping that Rouse will help bring the program the attention it needs. He’s also hoping his star will get some much-deserved attention.

“College is the next step,” Glass said. “We’ve reached out to recruiters and we are waiting for someone to come back serious about recruiting Rhlyn.”

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.