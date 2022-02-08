Dallastown tops Central York in battle for D-I title; other Tuesday girls' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

DALLASTOWN – The York-Adams Division I girls’ basketball championship was decided in a showdown battle Tuesday evening when Dallastown played host to Central York.

With both teams sporting identical 12-1 marks in division play entering the night, the winner of the regular-season finale would claim the D-I title.

A good start seemed like it would propel the Panthers to the crown, but the host Wildcats were able to fight back into it with a stingy defense.

A barrage of 3-pointers from senior Liv Stein (game-high 19 points including five 3-pointers) were plenty enough for the Wildcats, who grabbed an impressive 46-36 triumph.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dallastown improved to 19-2 overall and finished division play at 13-1. Central fell to 18-4 and 12-2.

“As a team we just really guard well,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said. “We do it all the time in practice and our kids just buy in and believe that they can shut people down.”

The Wildcats’ defense held the visitors without a field goal for more than nine minutes of action spanning the second quarter, when CY scored just two points, and third quarter.

“The key was that they made threes and we didn’t make any,” Central coach Scott Wisner said. “We battled hard and they (Dallastown) are extremely physical, which made it difficult for us to get good scoring opportunities.”

Early on it seemed like the visiting Panthers were in control. Shots were going in and their 2-1-2 zone was giving the Wildcats fits. The Panthers raced out to a 7-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.

From fire to ice: High school basketball games, however, are 32 minutes long, which proved to be an issue for the CY girls after coming out on fire.

That fire quickly turned to ice. The Wildcats defense took over and all but completely shut down the Panthers offense. A layup by Makenzie Wright-Rawls (team-high 13 points) drew the visitors to within 15-10 early in the second quarter. That would, however, be the final basket the Panthers would score until the 4:40 mark of the third period.

In between there were a bevy of missed 3-pointers, a handful of turnovers and a lack of offensive rebounding, all of which really put the CY girls in a hole.

“We couldn’t hit anything,” Wisner said.

Stein comes up big: After an early scoring slump, the Wildcats found their offense behind one of the seniors who were celebrated before the game during Senior Night.

Stein has always been a potent offensive force from beyond the arc, but she put on a show in front a large crowd in her home gymnasium.

“She hit some big shots,” Rexroth said. “It’s good to see her have a great game because she’s been the heart and soul of this team. To have a night like she did tonight and make those big shots was a thing of beauty for her.”

Wisner had high praise for Stein’s big night as well.

“She was unbelievable,” Wisner said. “I didn’t realize it was all her, because it felt like there were other people making shots. She was the difference maker.”

Looking ahead to the playoffs: While Tuesday’s contest decided the Division I champion, there really is no time for either team to rest.

The Y-A playoffs begin Friday evening with four big-time clashes.

The Wildcats have tentatively earned the right to face West York (14-6 overall, 8-4 Division II) at a time yet to be decided at Red Lion High School.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rexroth said of the upcoming tournament in which seven of the eight schools have won at least 18 games. “I tell you that if you played this tournament five different times, you would come out with five different winners. Everybody is good.”

The Panthers will have to tentatively prepare for an up-tempo Bermudian Springs (18-4, 10-2 Division III) at time to be decided at Dallastown.

“It’s going to be quite a tournament,” Wisner said. “Just about everybody is good enough to win it. Bermudian is really good, especially if they get on a run. They’re a totally different team than we saw tonight so we’re going to have to adjust our focus.”

The other two tentative pairings in the tournament are Division II champ Eastern York (19-2, 12-0 Division II) vs. Red Lion (18-3, 11-3 Division I) and Division III champ Delone Catholic (21-0, 12-0 Division III) vs. Gettysburg (18-4, 9-3 Division II).

The league will release the official playoff pairings on Wednesday.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York finishes another perfect D-II season: At York Suburban, Arianna Seitz scored 13 points to help Eastern York beat the host school, 54-25. Seitz had three 3-pointers. The win allowed Eastern to finish a second consecutive undefeated season in York-Adams Division II. Eastern is 19-2 overall and finished 12-0 in D-II. Suburban fell to 13-9 and 5-7. For the Trojans, Grace Hare scored 15 points.

Bulldogs move to 14-6: At West York, Alainna Hopta led the home team to a 53-37 York-Adams Division II victory over Susquehannock by scoring 15 points. T'azjah Generett had 12 points for West York, while Reagan Doll scored 10 points. For the Warriors, Mackenzie Womack scored 11 points, including three from behind the arc, while Kenni Galbreath had 10 points. West York finished divisional play at 8-4 and improved to 14-6 overall. Susquehannock finished at 2-10 in the division and fell to 7-15 overall.

Bobcats down Bearcats: At York High, Northeastern grabbed a 56-50 York-Adams Division I victory over the host team. Aleyah Starkes led the Bobcats with 16 points. Mikayla Coleman added 14 points for the winners, while Lorelei Harzfeld scored 11 points. For the Bearcats, Zykira McGee scored 21 points, while Ciarra Gibbs scored 14 points and Jayda Price collected 11 points. Northeastern fell to 9-12 overall and 5-9 in D-I. York High is 9-12 and 4-10.

Gettysburg limits K-D to 14 points: At Fawn Grove, visiting Gettysburg earned a 34-14 triumph over Kennard-Dale. Autumn Oaster led the Warriors to the Division II victory by scoring 11 points, including three from behind the arc. Gettysburg improved to 17-4 overall and finished 9-3 in York-Adams Division II. K-D dropped to 3-18 and 0-2.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.