Unbeaten Delone Catholic clinches another Division III title; other Tuesday girls' hoops

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team is continuing its reign atop York-Adams Division III.

The unbeaten Squirettes grabbed a 53-41 triumph over visiting Bermudian Springs on Tuesday night.

That victory pushed Delone to 20-0 overall and 11-0 in D-III. The Squirettes have a two-game lead in the division over Bermudian (9-2 in D-III) with just one division game left. The Eagles fell to 16-4 overall.

Delone has won at least a share of the D-III crown for eight consecutive seasons. The Squirettes have won four straight outright division championships.

Delone also sits atop the District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

In Tuesday’s victory, Delone was paced by Abigael Vingsen (19 points) and Giana Hoddinott (17 points). Vingsen had three 3-pointers.

Bermudian was led by Lilly Peters (12 points) and Hannah Chenault (11 points).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Red Lion 58, Northeastern 36: At Manchester, Riley Good led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 15 points, including three from behind the arc. Tatiana Virata and Grace Masser each had 10 points for the Lions. For the Bobcats, Aleyah Starkes scored 15 points. Red Lion is 16-3 overall and 10-3 in D-I. Northeatern is 8-12 and 4-9.

West York 46, Kennard-Dale 13: At Fawn Grove, Jocelyn Kern led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 10 points. West York improved to 7-4 in the division and 12-6 overall.

South Western 45, York High 42 (OT): At Hanover, the Mustangs outscored the Bearcats in the extra frame, 11-8, to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Individually for the Mustangs, Kayla Leppo scored 13 points, while teammate Mac Shaffer had 10 points. For the Bearcats, Zykira McGee scored 17 points and Ciarra Gibbs had 11 points. South Western is 9-11 overall and 5-8 in D-I. York High is 8-11 and 4-9.

Gettysburg 45, Susquehannock 44: At Glen Rock, the Adams County Warriors captured the York-Adams Division II road victory. Individually for Gettysburg, Camryn Felix collected 18 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Anne Bair scored 16 points. For the home team, Dylan Elliott scored 13 points, while Evelyn Weldon and Mackenzie Womack each scored 10 points. Gettysburg is now 15-3 overall and 7-2 in D-II. Susquehannock is 7-14 and 2-9.

Biglerville 54, Hanover 34: At Biglerville, Brylee Rodgers poured in 30 points to lead the Canners to the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Hawkettes, Jaycie Miller had 11 points. Biglerville improved to 2-9 in the division and 8-13 overall. Hanover is 12-8 and 5-6.

Eastern York 45, New Oxford 41: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights clinched at least a share of the York-Adams Division II title. The Knights (16-2 overall) are 10-0 in the division with two D-II games remaining. Gettysburg is second at 7-2. Eastern, the defending D-II champion, rallied from a 23-21 halftime deficit. New Oxford is 10-10 and 6-5.

York Catholic 63, Littlestown 36: At York, the Irish improved to 9-11 overall and 8-4 in York-Adams Division III. Littlestown fell to 4-17 and 1-10.

Christian School of York 38, Covenant Christian 15: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown led the Crusaders to the home victory by scoring 16 points. Kayleigh Rhine knocked in 12 points for CSY, while Tirzah Miller grabbed 10 rebounds. CSY is now 17-1 and has won 13 straight games.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.