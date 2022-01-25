Eastern York stays perfect in York-Adams Division II; other Tuesday girls' basketball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Eastern York girls’ basketball team is still perfect in York-Adams Division II action.

The first-place Golden Knights grabbed a 53-40 victory at West York on Tuesday night to improve to 8-0 against D-II competition. The Knights are 14-2 overall.

West York fell to 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the division.

Eastern now faces a big divisional showdown at Gettysburg on Friday. The Warriors (12-2 overall) are second in the division at 6-1.

Tuesday, Breana Grim’s 18 points led Eastern. She had three 3-pointers. Victoria Zerbe added 10 points for the Knights.

West York didn’t have any players reach double digits in scoring.

Eastern used a 16-8 third quarter to pull away from its 19-14 halftime edge.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 59, Northeastern 23: At Manchester, Karli Bacha led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 16 points, including a 7-for-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had 10 points. Central is 15-2 overall and 10-1 in D-I. Northeastern fell to 7-10 and 3-8.

Dallastown 55, York High 12: At Dallastown, Praise Matthews led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 12 points. Teammate D'Shante Edwards had nine points. The Wildcats had nine different players in the scoring column. Dallastown is now 15-2 overall and 10-1 in D-I. York High fell to 7-9 and 3-7.

Delone Catholic 60, York Catholic 35: At York Catholic, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by pouring in 31 points, including three from behind the arc. Delone Catholic improved to 8-0 in the division and 16-0 overall. YC is 7-10 and 6-4.

South Western 47, Dover 16: At Hanover, Grace Thomas led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 10 points. South Western is now 8-9 overall and 4-7 in D-I. Dover fell to 2-13 and 0-10.

New Oxford 41, Susquehannock 32: At Glen Rock, the Colonials captured the York-Adams Division II victory. Ella Billman led the Colonials with 16 points. Teammate Hailey Linebaugh had 10 points. New Oxford is 8-8 overall and 5-4 in D-II. Susquehannock is 7-11 and 2-7.

Hanover 43, Hanover 39: At Fairfield, Reagan Wildasin led the Hawkettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 12 points. Teammate Riley Stigler added 10 points. For the Green Knights, Madison Cromwell scored 12 points, while teammate Maddie Neiderer collected 10 points. Hanover is 12-5 overall and 5-3 in D-III. Fairfield is 7-9 and 3-6.

Biglerville 65, York Tech 46: At Spry, Brylee Rodgers led the Canners to the nonleague victory by erupting for 35 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Emily Woolson had 16 points, including a 10-for-12 night from the charity stripe. For the Spartans, Rhlyn Rouse poured in 37 points. Biglerville is 7-12 overall. Tech is 2-14.

Christian School of York 64, Octorara 27: At CSY, Kayleigh Rhine led the Crusaders by scoring 20 points, including three from behind the arc. Ellen Brown added 14 points for the winners, while Linda Brown scored 12 points. CSY is now 15-1 overall. Octorara is 2-12.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.