York-Adams Division I leaders continue to excel; other Tuesday girls' basketball results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams Division I girls’ basketball race will be a three-horse race to the finish.

Dallastown, Central York and Red Lion each picked up victories on Tuesday night to remain in a deadlock for the top spot in D-I in the loss column. All three teams each have one division loss.

Dallastown downed visiting South Western on Tuesday, 39-30, while Central York rolled at York High, 51-25, and Red Lion cruised at home vs. Dover, 55-22.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dallastown and Central are tied for the division top spot at 8-1, while Red Lion lurks just a half game behind at 7-1.

The division race should get some clarity on Friday night when Red Lion (13-1 overall) visits Central York (12-2 overall).

Dallastown, meanwhile, improved to 12-2 overall with its win over South Western. D'Shantae Edwards led the Wildcats with 15 points. Teammate Trishelle Guy knocked in 14 points. For the Mustangs, Grace Thomas scored 10 points. South Western fell to 7-8 and 3-6.

The three D-I contenders also own three of the top four spots in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Dallastown is No. 1, followed by Red Lion at No. 2, Hempfield (11-1) at No. 3 and Central at No. 4.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 44, Kennard-Dale 13: At Wrightsville, Breana Grim led the unbeaten Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 21 points, including six from behind the arc. Eastern is now 12-0 overall and 6-0 in D-II. K-D fell to 2-12 and 0-8.

New Oxford 44, West York 36: At West York, the Colonials cooled off red-hot West York. The Bulldogs entered the contest on a four-game win streak and had won nine of their previous 10 games. Ella Billman led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 19 points. Teammate Timberley Linebaugh knocked in 11 points. For the Bulldogs, Alainna Hopta scored nine points. New Oxford, which has won six of its last eight games, is now 7-7 overall and 4-3 in D-II. West York fell to 9-5 and 5-3.

Bermudian Springs 67, York Catholic 39: At York Springs, Hannah Chenault led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Teammate Bailey Oehmig knocked in 21 points. For the Irish, Drew Kile scored 10 points. Bermudian is now 12-3 overall and 6-1 in D-III. YC fell to 5-8 and 4-3.

Delone Catholic 75, Littlestown 14: At Littlestown, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Brielle Baughman knocked in 13 points for Delone, including three from behind the arc, while Kaitlyn Schwarz scored 12 points. Delone is now 14-0 overall and 7-0 in D-III. Littlestown fell to 3-12 and 1-7.

Hanover 60, York Tech 38: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by pouring in 27 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Spartans, Rhlyn Rouse scored a game-high 31 points. Hanover improved to 10-3. Tech is 1-13.

Fairfield 60, Biglerville 53 (OT): At Fairfield, Maddie Neiderer led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 26 points, including an 11-for-12 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Breana Valentine knocked in 20 points. For the Canners, Brylee Rodgers scored 32 points, including three from behind the arc. For the game, the Green Knights were 22 for 26 at the foul line. Fairfield is 5-8 overall and 2-5 in D-III. Biglerville is 6-10 and 1-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.