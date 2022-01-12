After clearing COVID hurdle, Eastern York keeps rolling; other Wednesday girls' basketball

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

WRIGHTSVILLE — There’s a lot to smile about if you’re an Eastern York girls’ basketball fan these days.

After dismantling a solid York Suburban squad on Wednesday evening, 54-16, the Golden Knights improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division II.

The Wrightsville girls are also No. 2 in the District 3 Class 4-A power ratings while sporting the second-best scoring offense and defense in the Y-A League.

That isn’t to say that life has always been easy for first-year head coach Jason Seitz and his talented squad.

Just two days before Christmas, Seitz started to feel ill during his team’s final practice before the holiday. Instead of chancing it, Seitz left practice early.

It turned out to be a wise decision. Seitz tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Golden Knights boss had to inform his team that he wouldn’t be coaching them in their annual holiday tournament after Christmas. Within minutes, Seitz heard from several of his girls that they were also feeling under the weather.

Instead of playing basketball, the team was forced to cancel its tournament and instead spend time in quarantine.

After a series is relatively easy wins, the Knights were clearly battling their toughest opponent of the season — the virus.

“I didn’t know how this would turn out,” said Seitz, who suffered through a rough several days while ill. “We weren’t able to practice. Before (playing West York on Jan. 4), we only had one practice and that was on (Jan. 3). And we started sluggish (vs. West York) before we got re-energized in the fourth. We didn’t start out well against New Oxford the other night either.”

“Flying around” vs. the Trojans: Despite the COVID-19 issues, the Knights came out on fire against the Trojans Wednesday. With just more than three minutes left in the first half, the Eastern girls held a commanding 28-4 advantage.

“Tonight we were flying around everywhere,” Seitz said.

That’s probably the best gift Seitz could have received considering the toll the virus took on both he and his team. His team will finally be able to get in a few days of practice before starting a grueling four-game week next Tuesday.

“It may not have looked like it tonight, but we have a number of things that we still have to work on,” he said.

Daunting schedule looms: Eastern’s remaining regular-season schedule features a handful of big contests down the stretch. That includes a pair of games against D-II rival Gettysburg. The first scheduled Knights-Warriors clash last Friday was postponed because of the weather.

In addition, there are nonleague games against Lancaster Catholic and state-ranked Columbia looming.

The Lancaster Catholic showdown wasn’t originally on the calendar but came about as a result of the canceled holiday tournament.

“That gave us two more games to fill and I know (Lancaster Catholic’s coach) and we were able to fit that in,” Seitz said. “And we also scheduled one with Shippensburg, but they had to cancel all of their nonleague games because their schools are shut down to COVID.”

“Excited” to play Lancaster Catholic: Finding out that they would be playing the Crusaders was music to the ears of the Eastern girls. Lancaster Catholic has been a thorn in the Knights’ side for the past two years. The Eastern seniors, especially, have not-so-fond memories of playing Lancaster Catholic the past two seasons.

“I’m really excited,” Eastern senior Breana Grim said. “We played them my sophomore and junior year in districts. Sophomore year was in the district championship when they knocked us out and last year it was the game to get to the district final. It’ll be a really great game, but I really want that one. It’s my senior year and I want to have that chance at least one more time.”

Grim “lucky” to avoid COVID: Grim, who leads the team in scoring at just more than 14 points per game, was one of the few Eastern players to avoid catching COVID.

“I was lucky,” she said. “But I know that we had two girls that had it really bad and one of them was (Jason’s daughter) Arianna (Seitz). She’s a big part of our team and you could just tell that she was weaker than she normally was. It took her some time to recover.”

That’s not to say that Grim, who led the Knights with 19 points against Suburban, was totally unaffected by the outbreak.

“It just caused some stress on the entire team,” she said.

After a brief pause, Grim spoke a few more words that no doubt will disappoint the rest of the coaches in Division II.

“I think we’ve recovered well from it.”

Suburban fell to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in D-II.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 56, Spring Grove 39: At Spring Grove, Irelynd Long led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 17 points, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Karli Bacha knocked in 11 points. For the Rockets, Leah Kale scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Central improved to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in D-I. Spring Grove is 5-4 and 2-3.

Red Lion 47, South Western 33: At Hanover, Bhrooke Axe led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 13 points. For the Mustangs, Maddy Lehker scored 13 points. Red Lion is 10-1 overall and 5-1 in D-I. South Western fell to 5-7 and 2-5.

Dallastown 56, Dover 19: At Dallastown, Liv Stein led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 11 points, including three from behind the arc. Dallastown improved to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in D-I. Dover is 2-8 and 0-6.

West York 43, Susquehannock 29: At Glen Rock, T'azjah Generett had 17 points and 20 rebounds to power the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II win. Alainna Hopta knocked in 11 points for West York, while Reagan Doll scored 10 points. For the Warriors, Annie Laubach scored 13 points, including three from behind the arc. West York improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in D-II. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine. Susquehannock fell to 5-7 and 1-5.

Northeastern 69, York High 50: At Manchester, Mikayla Coleman led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 24 points, including four from behind the arc. Aleyah Stakes knocked in 19 points for Northeastern, while Abigail McAlexander scored 11 points. For the Bearcats, Cierra Gibbs scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds, while Jayda Price knocked in 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Northeastern is now 7-6 overall and 3-4 in D-I. York High is 4-7 and 2-5.

Delone Catholic 52, Hanover 28: At McSherrystown, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Kaitlyn Schwarz knocked in 12 points. For the Hawkettes, Jaycie Miller scored 12 points. Delone is now 11-0 overall and 5-0 in D-III. Hanover is 8-3 and 3-2.

Bermudian Springs 78, Fairfield 57: At Fairfield, Hannah Chenault poured in 27 points to lead the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory. She had five 3-pointers. Teammate Bailey Oehmig knocked in 23 points. For the Green Knights, Maddie Neiderer scored 20 points, while Breana Valentine knocked in 19 points. Bermudian is 9-3 overall and 5-1 in D-III. Fairfield is 4-7 and 1-4.

Wyomissing 49, York Catholic 47: At Wyomissing, the Spartans outscored the Irish 12-8 in the final quarter to secure the nonleague victory. For the Irish, Drew Kile scored 15 points, including three from behind the arc, while Mariah Shue knocked in 11 points, including three from downtown. YC is 4-6, while Wyomissing is 6-4.

Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.