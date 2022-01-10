Central York, Delone storm back for pivotal victories; other Monday girls' basketball

STEVE HEISER

Central York and Delone Catholic each used dominant closing runs to earn pivotal York-Adams girls’ basketball victories on Monday night.

Central handed Dallastown its first Division I loss of the season, 45-42, creating a tie for first in the division.

Delone, meanwhile, stormed back for a 69-62 triumph at Bermudian Springs in a battle of Division III unbeatens.

Both Central and Dallastown are now 5-1 in D-I and 9-2 overall. Red Lion (9-1 overall) is just half game out of first in D-I at 4-1 after a 53-21 pounding of Northeastern on Monday.

The Panthers used a 14-3 fourth-quarter surge to end Dallastown’s eight-game winning streak. The 45 points are the most allowed by the Wildcats this season.

Bella Chimienti (15) and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (12) combined for 27 of Central’s points. Abby Jacobs’ 11 points paced Dallastown.

Delone, meanwhile, trailed 54-44 in the third quarter at Bermudian but used a 25-8 closing surge to clinch the win. Giana Hoddinott, who missed some of the game with an ankle injury, led the Squirettes with 27 points. That included 13 in the final period after she returned from the injury.

For the Eagles, Bailey Oehmig scored 22 points, while Lilly Peters and Hannah Chenault each scored 16 points.

Delone is now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in D-III. Bermudian fell to 8-3 and 4-1.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 53, New Oxford 27: At New Oxford, Arianna Seitz led the unbeaten Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 14 points. Alaina Neil and Breana Grim each scored 10 points for the Knights. For the Colonials, Ella Billman scored 12 points, including a 6-for-7 night from the charity stripe. Eastern improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in D-II. New Oxford is 5-7 and 2-3.

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 30: At West York, Reagan Doll led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring a game-high 15 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Jewels Torres knocked in 10 points. For the Rams, Jenna Morris knocked in 10 points, including a 5-for-6 night from the charity stripe. West York improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in D-II. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight. K-D is 2-9 and 0-5.

York High 43, South Western 32: At York High, Jayda Price led the Bearcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 17 points, including four from behind the arc. Zykira McGee knocked in 11 points for York, while Cierra Gibbs scored 10 points. For the Mustangs, Maddy Lehker scored 10 points. York High is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in D-I. South Western is 5-6 and 2-4.

York Catholic 56, Littlestown 43: At Littlestown, Drew Kile led the Irish to the York-Adams Division III road victory by scoring 11 points. Teammate Ellaina Campanella knocked in 10 points. For the Thunderbolts, Celi Portillo scored a game-high 18 points. YC improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in D-III. Littlestown is 2-10 and 0-5.

Spring Grove 55, Lampeter-Strasburg 40: At Spring Grove, Addyson Wagman erupted for 25 points, including four from behind the arc, to lead the Rockets to the nonleague triumph. Teammate Leah Kale knocked in 12 points. Spring Grove is now 5-3 overall. L-S is 3-5.

Gettysburg 53, Susquehannock 31: At Gettysburg, Anne Bair led the Adams County Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 17 points, including a 6-for-6 night from the charity stripe. Autumn Oaster knocked in 13 points for Gettysburg, while Bri Abate scored 10 points. For the York County Warriors, Evelyn Weldon scored eight points. Gettysburg is now 8-1 overall and 3-0 in D-II. Susquehannock dropped to 5-6 and 1-4.

Fairfield 68, York Tech 58: At Fairfield, Breana Valentine led the Green Knights to the nonleague victory by scoring 22 points. Maddie Neiderer knocked in 13 points for Fairfield, while Emma Dennison scored 11 points. For the Spartans, Rhlyn Rouse scored a game-high 37 points, while teammate Amelia Bernard knocked in 12 points. Fairfield is 4-6, while Tech dropped to 1-10.

Hanover 47, Biglerville 41: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring a team-high 19 points. Teammate Annie Smith knocked in 10 points. For the Canners, Katelyn Woolson scored a team-high 19 points. Hanover is 8-2 overall and 3-1 in D-III. Biglerville is 5-7 and 1-4.

