Fourth-quarter surge rallies unbeaten Eastern over West York; other Tuesday girls' hoops

Eastern York’s unbeaten season was in serious jeopardy on Tuesday night.

Playing on the road, the Golden Knights trailed a red-hot West York team 42-37 entering the final quarter.

The Knights, however, responded with 22-8 fourth-quarter surge to capture a 59-50 York-Adams Division II victory.

Eastern moved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in D-II. West York saw its five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the division.

Breana Grim poured in 21 points to lead the winners, including three 3-pointers. She was also 8 for 10 from the foul lin. She got double-digit support from Abigail Henise (14 points), Victoria Zerbe (12 points) and Kendall Felix (10 points). Felix was at her best down the stretch, scoring all 10 of her points over the final eight minutes. Zerbe added six of her 12 points in the final period.

Alainna Hopta’s 13 points paced West York.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 65, Northeastern 26: At Central York, Bella Chimienti led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 25 points. Teammate Irelynd Long knocked in 12 points, including four from behind the arc. For the Bobcats, Aleyah Starkes scored 11 points, including a 9-for-12 night from the charity stripe. Central is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in D-I. Northeastern is 4-5 and 1-3.

York Suburban 45, Kennard-Dale 15: At Suburban, the home team rolled to a York-Adams Division II victory behind 31 combined points from Janay Rissmiller (17) and Grace Hare (14). Rissmiller had three 3-pointers and Hare had two. Suburban improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in D-II. K-D fell to 2-7 and 0-3.

South Western 40, Dover 25: At Dover, Grace Thomas led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 18 points. For the Eagles, Brooke Bowman scored 10 points. South Western is now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in D-I. Dover is 2-6 and 0-4.

New Oxford 45, Susquehannock 40: At New Oxford, the Colonials captured the York-Adams Division II victory for their fourth win in the last five games. Ella Billman led the Colonials with 20 points. Teammate Timberley Linebaugh knocked in 11 points, including a 7-for-8 night from the charity stripe. For the Warriors, Evelyn Weldon scored 14 points. New Oxford improved to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in D-II. Susquehannock fell to 4-3 and 1-2.

Delone Catholic 58, York Catholic 10: At McSherrystown, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 18 points. Teammate Makenna Mummert knocked in 12 points. Delone improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in D-III. York Catholic is 2-4 and 1-2.

Bermudian Springs 68, Littlestown 22: At Littlestown, Bailey Oehmig led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points. Victoria Bross knocked in 16 points for Bermudian (7-2 overall, 3-0 in D-III), including four from behind the arc, while Hannah Chenault and Lilly Peters each scored 10 points. For the Thunderbolts (2-7, 0-4), Celi Portillo scored 10 points.

Hanover 46, Fairfield 32: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 15 points. For the Green Knights, Breana Valentine knocked in 17 points. Hanover improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in D-III. Fairfield is 3-6 and 1-3.

Biglerville 71, York Tech 55: At Biglerville, Brylee Rodgers erupted for 33 points, including an 11-for-17 night from the charity stripe, to lead the Canners to the nonleague victory. Ava Paterson knocked in 11 points for Biglerville, while Emily Woolson scored 10 points. For the Spartans, Rhlyn Rouse poured in 39 points. Biglerville improved to 4-5, while Tech fell to 0-8.

