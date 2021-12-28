Interesting story lines developing in early going of York-Adams girls' basketball season

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The 2021-2022 girls’ basketball season is just a few weeks old, but several interesting story lines have already started to develop.

For example:

How good is unbeaten Eastern York?

Is Red Lion the team to beat in a highly competitive York-Adams Division I?

Can anyone beat Delone Catholic during the regular season?

Let's take a quick look to see what the answers might be to those questions.

How good is Eastern York? The short answer — pretty darned good.

With a new first-year head coach at the helm in Jason Seitz, the Wrightsville girls (6-0) are doing everything they can to take that next step forward after a disappointing setback in the District 3 Class 4-A semifinals a year ago to Lancaster Catholic.

Eastern has dispatched each of its first six opponents this season, including wins over a trio of playoff contenders in Garden Spot (63-21), Bermudian Springs (73-61) and Susquehannock (72-41).

The Knights are in the top five in the York-Adams League in both scoring (second at 62.8 points per game) and defense (fifth at 32.2 ppg), while winning games by an average margin of 30.6 points per game. The Golden Knights’ 12-point victory over Bermudian was their closest game.

The duo of Breana Grim (15.0 ppg) and Arianna Seitz (14.5 ppg) give the Wrightsville girls a strong one-two scoring punch on any given night.

The upcoming schedule, however, will prove just how good the EY girls are. The Knights have a pair of games against York-Adams Division II rival and unbeaten Gettysburg (5-0), as well as a nonleague clash with another unbeaten club in Columbia (6-0).

In addition, the rest of the D-II schedule will be no cakewalk, either. Outside of Gettysburg, the Knights will have to contend with rivals West York (3-3), York Suburban (4-2) and Susquehannock (3-1) down the stretch.

Eastern is No. 1 in the latest district 4-A power ratings.

Is Red Lion the best team in Division I? After defeating defending York-Adams Division I champion Central York in a battle of unbeatens last week, Red Lion (6-0) could claim the role as the D-I favorite.

There is, however, a ton of basketball left to play.

Coach Don Dimoff's club doesn't boast a superstar. There’s no big-time scorer, such as past Lions standouts Meggan Quinn or Makiah Shaw.

The sum of the Lions’ parts, however, may be greater than the whole.

So far this season, the Lions’ balanced attack is led by the duo of Bhrooke Axe (13.3 ppg) and Grace Masser (10.8 ppg). Masser poured in a season-high 22 points in the victory over Central, while Axe has scored at least eight points in each contest.

Upcoming clashes with backyard rival Dallastown (6-1) as well as a second go-round with the Panthers (4-1) will likely be the determining factors in whether or not Red Lion stays atop the D-I standings.

In the latest district 6-A power ratings, Red Lion is No. 3, Dallastown is No. 4 and Central York is No. 5.

Can anyone beat Delone Catholic in the regular season? Another short answer — maybe.

Delone would likely be favored against all of its remaining regular-season foes, but there are some very strong teams on the Squirettes’ remaining schedule.

In York-Adams Division III, Bermudian Springs (4-2), Hanover (4-0) and York Catholic (2-1) are all solid to very good teams. The Squirettes (6-0), however, appear to be a notch or two above them all.

Not even the disappointment of losing senior Abby Jacoby to a season-ending ACL injury in the preseason has been able to derail Delone this year.

With Jacoby, a sure-handed guard and Lock Haven recruit, the Squirettes were certainly contenders to capture the league, District 3 4-A and PIAA titles.

Without Jacoby, those tasks are certainly more difficult, but coach Gerry Eckenrode has several other players to shoulder the load, led by Mount Saint Mary's recruit Giana Hoddinott (20.8 ppg) and Elizabethtown commit Makenna Mummert (12.6 ppg).

According to Eckenrode, who was heart-broken when Jacoby got hurt in a scrimmage at Red Lion, the loss of one of his favorite players basically means he goes from a solid rotation of eight to a solid rotation of seven players.

The Squirettes, though, still have two rounds left with Bermudian, Hanover and York Catholic on the slate, as well as a Catholic Showcase clash in mid-January against perennial power Lancaster Catholic (3-1), a team that Delone beat in last year’s district 4-A final.

Bermudian, with a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault, could definitely give the Squirettes a challenge, especially at York Springs.

Parochial rivals Berks Catholic (3-1), Trinity (3-2) and Holy Redeemer (3-3) also await. The Squirettes, however, already defeated Berks Catholic in the West York Tip-Off Tournament and Trinity is without standout center Lauren Trumpy, who is out for the season with an injury.

Delone, however, could face a tough task in Wednesday’s final of the Boyertown holiday tournament. The Squirettes beat Pennridge 50-43 in the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon. The other semifinal on Tuesday night pitted Lansdale Catholic (3-0) vs. Boyertown (0-6). Lansdale Catholic was a late replacement in the tournament for Villa Joseph Marie (2-2). Lansdale Catholic won the District 12 title in 2020 during a 24-3 season.

The Squirettes are No. 2 in the latest district 4-A power ratings.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.