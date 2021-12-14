Dallastown tops defending champ in Division I opener; other Tuesday girls' basketball

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ basketball team certainly isn’t easing its way into the 2021-2022 season.

So far, however, the Wildcats’ are more than holding their own.

Dallastown’s season started with a match vs. defending District 3 Class 6-A champion Cumberland Valley in the semifinals of Hempfield tip-off tournament. The Wildcats’ earned an impressive 38-37 victory.

That contest followed by a title-game battle vs. a Hempfield team that is expected to be a contender for the Lancaster-Lebanon League title. Dallastown dropped that decision, 36-29.

Then on Tuesday, the Wildcats opened their York-Adams Division I season with a home game against defending D-I and District 3 5-A champion Spring Grove.

The Wildcats sent the Dallastown fans home happy with a 46-32 triumph. That left Dallastown at 2-1 on the season.

Dallastown jumped out to a 13-2 edge vs. the Rockets after one quarter and never looked back.

D’Shantae Edwards scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats.

The Rockets (1-2) didn’t have anyone score more than seven points against Dallastown’s strong defense.

Spring Grove is trying to replace to two key components from last year’s championship squad: D-I Player of the Year Ella Kale and Laila Campbell, who excelled as a freshman last year. Kale has graduated and Campbell elected not play varsity basketball to concentrate on indoor track. Campbell won two state gold medals last year as a sprinter.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 63, Donegal 21: At Donegal, Breana Grimm led the Golden Knights to the road victory by scoring a game-high 24 points, including three from behind the arc. Arianna Seitz knocked in 13 points for Eastern (3-0).

Susquehannock 28, Kennard-Dale 12: At Glen Rock, Evelyn Weldon led the Warriors (3-0) by scoring a game-high 11 points, including three from behind the arc.

Delone Catholic 72, Biglerville 13: At Biglerville, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring a game-high 18 points. Kaitlyn Schwarz added 17 points for Delone (3-0), while Makenna Mummert knocked in 10 points. Biglerville fell to 1-2.

Hanover 56, Littlestown 36: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the home victory by scoring a team-high 21 points. Riley Stigler scored 12 points for Hanover (3-0), while Reagan Wildasin knocked in 10 points. For the Thunderbolts (1-2), Celli Portillo scored a game-high 21 points.

York Catholic 53, Fairfield 26: At Fairfield, Meredith Smith and Drew Kile each scored a game-high nine points to lead the Irish (2-0) to the D-III victory. Fairfield is 1-2.

