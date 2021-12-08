A look at the York-Adams girls' basketball players to watch this season

ROB ROSE

Troy Sowers was named York-Adams League Co-Division I Coach of the Year last season after leading Spring Grove to division and District 3 Class 5-A championships.

If he repeats those honors this year, he may earn the coaching honor all to himself.

The Rockets return three starters from last season’s squad, but will be missing two major players. Reigning D-I Player of the Year Ella Kale graduated and sophomore Laila Campbell has decided to sit out the scholastic basketball season and participate in indoor track at Spring Grove instead. Those two players combined for more than 33 points per game last season. Campbell already has an NCAA D-I basketball offer from Manhattan.

Despite a pair of major losses from last season’s special run to the state playoffs, Sowers is excited about the team’s potential.

Y-A League second-team all-star Addyson Wagman returns to run the offense after averaging 12.2 points-per-game last season. Also back is junior guard/forward Leah Kale. Sowers added that freshman Kacie Boyer is a player to watch as the season progresses.

Inside, the Rockets also return size. Sophomore Hanna Garrison stands at 6-feet, 2-inches and sophomore Natalia Dab is 5-10.

“The good thing about the girls I have is that they're very highly motivated,” Sowers said. “They love each other, they love their coaches and when you have that bond as a unit, you can win close games and you can be in every game, and I think that's our strength right now. We just are a very cohesive unit and we have one goal in mind, which is to win, and I think that everybody's willing to sacrifice and do their role. One thing that we have brought in every game since I've been coach at Spring Grove is tenacity, and we're going to play harder than the other team. So, that puts us in a good position every time we step on the floor."

With the basketball season set to start Friday night, following are some other girls' players to watch in the York-Adams League this season:

DIVISION I

D'Shantae Edwards, Dallastown: Returning the leading scorer in the Y-A League would be important for any team, but the Wildcats will really benefit from Edwards' presence this season. Dallastown lost Bria Beverley to college, so after a Y-A D-I second-team all-star season, Edwards will look to build off her 17.8 points-per-game average this season. Senior guard Liv Stein joins Edwards in the backcourt as well and was an honorable-mention D-I all-star last season.

Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York: Between the pair, the Panthers have talent in the paint and on the perimeter. Both were Y-A D-I second-team all-stars last season and will be expected to lead Central York this year. Wright-Rawls has received an offer to play at NCAA Division I Delaware State University. Chimienti averaged 11.4 ppg a season ago.

DIVISION II

Anne Bair and Camryn Felix, Gettysburg: Bair returns as the favorite to repeat as D-II Player of the Year. She was third in the league in scoring at 16.5 ppg and led the Warriors to the District 3 title game against Spring Grove. Felix also adds scoring for Gettysburg at 14.2 ppg, creating a dynamic backcourt combo with two of the division’s top talents. Bair has committed to NCAA D-I Manhattan, while Felix will play at the D-II level for Bloomsburg.

Bree Grim and Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York: The Knights reached the District 3 semis last season and return a key pair of players that got them there. Grim was a D-II first-team all-star and averaged 14.1 ppg, while Zerbe made the honorable-mention squad and added 10.2 ppg.

Alainna Hopta, T’azjah Generett and Faith Walker, West York: The Bulldogs appear to be a real contender to compete for the D-II crown this season. Hopta averaged 10 ppg during a first-team all-star season and Generett made the second-team all-star squad. Walker could become one of the league’s best players this season as a sophomore. The 6-foot scorer has already received interest from several NCAA D-I schools.

DIVISION III

Giana Hoddinott, Makenna Mummert and Abby Vingsen, Delone Catholic: This Squires senior class has seen a lot of success and that should continue this season. Hoddinott has the chance to win D-III Player of the Year for the third straight season after she averaged 16.3 ppg and committed to play at NCAA D-I Mount St. Mary’s. Mummert and Vingsen were D-III second-team all-stars. Mummert, who averaged 11 ppg last season, will play at NCAA D-III Elizabethtown College.

Jaycie Miller, Hanover: Miller returns after a special season for the Nighthawks. She was named a Y-A D-III first-team all-star after she averaged 15.6 ppg and should increase that number this season.

Bailey Oehmig, Lillian Peters and Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs: While Delone Catholic’s senior class has owned the division recently, it was Bermudian Springs who had the most Y-A D-III first-team all-stars last season. Oehmig, Chenault and Peters all made the division’s top team and averaged 15.8, 13.8 and 11.4 ppg, respectively. The Eagles reached the District 3 quarterfinals last season and could improve on that with their talented trio back.

Drew Kile, York Catholic: Kile was a Y-A D-III first-team all-star last season and averaged 12 ppg for the Fighting Irish. If York Catholic plans to get back to the District 3 title game again this season, Kile will be a key to that plan.

Around the league: In Division I, Spring Grove (21-3 last season), Central York (17-4), Dallastown (9-9) and Red Lion (14-6) again figure to be the teams to beat. The Rockets, before Campbell's departure, likely would've been the favorite, but the race looks more wide open now. Red Lion must replace the 16 ppg that Makiah Shaw averaged before moving on to Millersville University, while Central must replace Sarah Berman's 11.4 ppg.

In Division II, Eastern York (17-2) went unbeaten in the division en route to the crown last season and looks good again, but Gettysburg (19-3) will present a very strong challenge. York Suburban (15-5) is traditionally successful and West York (6-11) has the talent to make a strong move forward.

In Division III, defending District 3 Class 4-A champion Delone (20-2) also went unbeaten in division action last season, and with all of its starters back again looks destined for another championship. Bermudian Springs and York Catholic (both 13-7 a season ago) have the talent to present Delone with some difficulties.

