Two Hanover High seniors win a combined $50,000 in Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Awards

STAFF REPORT

Hanover High School seniors Tianna Grey and Abigail Duvall were named winners of Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Awards this week.

Grey will receive a scholarship in the amount of $40,000. Duvall will receive a scholarship worth $10,000.

The Hanover girls’ and Red Lion boys’ basketball programs were recognized as the Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award winners at the conclusion of the 2021 basketball season. As a result, the seniors from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships.

Members of the Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund board reviewed scholarship applications and interviewed applicants before awarding scholarships in varying amounts.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund “to promote and honor the sportsmanship she displayed throughout her playing and officiating careers.”

At the conclusion of each season, York area basketball officials vote to honor a York-Adams League boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, athletic directors and cheerleaders from the junior high to varsity levels. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.

Grey plans to attend the University of Delaware, while Duvall will be going to the College of Charleston.

The board has now awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships since presenting its first two scholarships – each for $1,000 – back in 2001.