Four York-Adams League girls' basketball players earn all-state recognition

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

When it comes to stuffing the stat sheet, few players do it better than Gettysburg’s Annie Bair.

Those numbers are probably a big reason why the Warriors junior has been named a first-team Class 5-A all-state selection by Pennsylvania’s sports writers.

Bair is one of four York-Adams League standouts to earn all-state recognition. Joining Bair on the 5-A list is Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell, who was a second-team pick.

Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott is a second-team pick in 4-A, while Red Lion’s Makiah Shaw is a third-team selection in 6-A.

For Bair, Hoddinott and Shaw, it marks the second consecutive year that each has earned all-state honors. All three were third-team picks in 2020.

Like Bair, Campbell, Hoddinott and Shaw have also put up some standout statistics.

The 5-foot, 7-inch Bair, who has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for Manhattan, finished second in the league in scoring at 16.5 points per game while averaging 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. The point guard helped Gettysburg to a 19-3 overall record, including a District 3 5-A title game appearance. She was the Y-A Division II Player of the Year and has already passed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Campbell, meanwhile, made an immediate impact in her first year with the Rockets. The 6-footer averaged 15.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She pumped her scoring average to more than 20 points per game in the postseason. She helped Spring Grove to 21-3 record, including Y-A D-I and District 3 5-A championships. She was one of three freshmen to earn all-state honors.

The 5-9 Hoddinott, meanwhile, averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game in helping Delone to District 3 4-A and Y-A D-III crowns. The Squirettes finished 20-2. As a freshman in 2019, Hoddinott helped Delone win a PIAA 3-A state championship. Hoddinott was the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.

The 6-foot Shaw averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. She helped the Lions to a 14-6 overall record. She reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in her final game. Shaw committed to play on the NCAA Division II level for Millersville University.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAM

Each honoree is listed with her school, height, class and scoring average.

CLASS 6-A

Player of the Year: Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny

Coach of the Year: Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny

First Team

Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-1, Sr., 15.3

Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-11, Sr., 16.2

Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Sr., 15.9

Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Sr., 19.4

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Jr., 17.0

Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Sr., 24.6

Second Team

Lindsay Berger, Parkland, 6-2, Sr., 14.8

Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Sr., 16.2

Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Jr., 21.7

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Jr., 18.0

Emily Strunk, Stroudsburg, 6-2, Sr., 20.9

Third Team

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-11, Fr., 12.5

Anna McTamney, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-10, Sr., 13.1

Paige Morningstar, North Allegheny, 6-1, Sr., 11.0

Grace O'Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-7, Jr., 12.8

Emina Selimovic, McDowell, 6-0, Sr., 13.8

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, So., 11.0

Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Sr., 16.0

CLASS 5-A

Player of the Year: Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley

Coach of the Year: Chrissie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara

First Team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-7, Jr., 16.5

Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O'Hara, 6-2, Jr., 14.5

Talia Gilliard-Jackson, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Sr., 14.7

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Jr., 17.2

Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Sr., 23.6

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-7, Jr., 12.0

Second Team

Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 6-0, Fr., 15.9

Courtney Dahlquist, Trinity (Washington), 6-1, Sr., 17.4

Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.2

Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Sr., 15.0

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Jr., 14.7

Third Team

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield (Delco), 5-7, Sr., 13.9

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, So., 17.5

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, So., 21.2

Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-5, Jr., 24.5

Emma Theodorsson, Moon, 6-1, Jr., 18.0

Kourtney Wilson, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 14.8

CLASS 4-A

Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood

First Team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, Jr., 16.6

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Sr., 17.4

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 6-1, Sr., 16.5

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Jr., 16.5

Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 16.1

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Sr., 16.5

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-3., So., 15.3

Second Team

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, So., 19.8

Taja Colbert, Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg), 5-5, Sr., 20.9

Kaylie Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-8, Sr., 15.3

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 16.5

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Sr., 17.5

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Jr., 17.9

Third Team

Carissa Dunham, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-7, Jr., 9.9

Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Jr., 13.4

Emma Pavelek, Beaver, 5-8, Sr., 15.8

Ava Waid, Villa Maria (Erie), 5-6, Sr., 7.1

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Sr., 15.5

CLASS 3-A

Player of the Year: Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic

Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

First Team

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 6-0, Sr., 21.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-1, Jr., 22.5

Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 20.9

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-7, Sr., 14.6

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Sr., 23.6

Second Team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, Jr., 12.4

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Sr., 18.7

Paige Julian, Mohawk, 5-8, Sr., 20.5

Ava Stevenson, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-0, Sr., 15.5

Trinity Williams, Palisades, 6-1, Sr., 20.9

Third Team

Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Jr., 18.1

Ciani Montgomery, West Catholic, 5-6, Sr., 18.0

Aslyn Pry, Moniteau, 6-0, Sr., 19.6

Haily Sherman, Susquenita, 5-9, Sr., 18.4

Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Jr., 14.7

Jordyn Smith, Forest Hills, 5-9, Sr., 17.4

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, So., 14.8

Lauren Trumpy, Trinity (Camp Hill), 6-5, Jr., 13.2

CLASS 2-A

Player of the Year: Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall

Coach of the Year: Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel

First Team

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Sr., 14.5

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Sr., 22.4

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 5-11, So., 19.0

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-10, Jr., 21.5

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-3, Sr., 20.7

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, So., 16.3

Second Team

Alexis Brooks, Westtown, 5-10, Sr., 10.8

Claudia Clark, Mahanoy Area, 57, Sr., 13.7

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 14.2

Maeve McErlene, Notre Dame du Namur, 5-10, Jr., 19.5

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Jr., 17.5

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Sr., 16.5

Third Team

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-7, Fr., 18.6

Maizee Fry, United, 6-0, Sr., 17.5

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, So., 18.7

Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, So., 18.8

Kassidy Smith, Penns Manor, 5-8, Sr., 15.8

Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Jr., 19.9

CLASS 1-A

Player of the Year: Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle

Coach of the Year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

First Team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Jr., 16.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Sr., 18.0

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Jr., 20.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Sr., 16.6

Kaliyah Myricks, George School, 6-2, Sr., 20.8

Andjela Pavicevik, Harrisburg Christian, 25.0

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Sr., 19.6

Second Team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Sr., 17.7

Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Jr., 15.9

Samantha Heenan, Nativity BVM, 5-8, Sr., 17.7

Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11, Jr., 17.7

Merit Innocent, Harrisburg Christian, 6-2, So., 18.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Sr., 11.5

Third Team

Bree Garzel, Port Allegany, 5-8, Sr., 22.2

Serena Hartzler, Veritas, 5-7, Sr., 17.4

Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Jr., 14.1

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, So., 20.5

Rylee Snyder, Shanksville Stonycreek, 6-0, Jr., 17.6