Spring Grove defeats Hollidaysburg, 71-59, secures PIAA 5-A semifinal spot

After leading for nearly the entire first half, Spring Grove found itself trailing one play into the third quarter.

Hollidaysburg grabbed a 1-point lead on a layup, but its advantage was short-lived. The Rockets responded with a dominant display of offense and outscored the Tigers by 14 to pull away, clinch a 71-59 victory and advance to the PIAA 5-A semifinals.

“We’ve been really mentally tough all season,” Spring Grove coach Troy Sowers said. “We always talk about, ‘We’re a 10-run waiting to happen.’”

While it wasn't exactly a 10-point spurt, Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell almost reached that feat herself. Campbell scored six straight points herself and forced Hollidaysburg to call a timeout as the lead swelled to 12 points with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Campbell scored a season-high 33 points in the win, but you couldn't tell by watching her reactions on the court. The 6-foot standout had an and-1 basket and reached her Spring Grove career high, but barely celebrated until the final buzzer sounded. The Rockets' freshman credited keeping her composure on the court as the reason she has been so successful early in her career.

“I know the game can change at any point, so if I get too excited I can lose focus and they can come back on us. So I have to maintain focus,” Campbell said.

Sowers added that Campbell has gotten more comfortable as her first varsity season went on and through her ability to grab offensive rebounds and bring the ball up to attack the defense, she has started to get the right shots for her.

“Early in the season, she was taking what the defense gave her and we said, ‘No, with your frame, ability and athleticism, you’re going to get where you want to get and finish,'” Sowers said.

With Campbell giving the Lions issues, Spring Grove senior Ella Kale was able to attack the Hollidaysburg defense from the perimeter. The York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year scored 18 points with four 3-pointers in one final prolific performance in her home gym.

“Ella has really taken advantage of teams having to double Laila and concentrate so much on the paint,” Sowers said. “She’s been open a lot and tonight was just a great way to end her career on this floor. I don’t know what could be better for her this year. We won the (Y-A League) Division I title on this floor, we won the district title and now we’re going to the final four in the state.”

The Lions' only offense for most of the game came from junior Marin Miller. The Lions' leader scored 27 points, but needed 39 shots to get to that mark. Sowers said despite her high point total he reassured sophomore Leah Kale during timeouts she was making her work for each basket.

“That’s a lot of shots for a single girl and Leah did a great job,” Sowers said. “We knew she was going to make shots, but I will take 12-for-39 defensively all day.”

When the Rockets were able to pull away, it was because of a defensive change. Sowers left Leah Kale on Miller, but tasked Campbell with trapping the Lions' leading scorer once she crossed half court. Hollidaysburg struggled to score once the ball was forced out of Miller's hands and Spring Grove secured the win.

Up next for Spring Grove is a showdown with Chartiers Valley on Tuesday at a neutral site to be determined. The Colts are the reigning 5-A state champions after completing an undefeated season in 2019, since the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sowers knows their opponent presents a real challenge. The Colts feature a pair of juniors headed to play NCAA Division I basketball in Aislin Malcolm (Pittsburgh) and Perri Page (Columbia), but is confident his crew can continue to win games against talented teams.

“Chartiers Valley was the known (team) in the state coming in. I don’t think anybody said the two words “Spring Grove” at the beginning of the season,” Sowers said. “We lost five seniors, two double-figure scorers and (Y-A League) Division I all-stars, but we picked up pieces and we talked about playing our best basketball in March. Chartiers Valley is going to be a tough game, but we'll see what we can do on Tuesday.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.