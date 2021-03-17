Spring Grove, Delone Catholic learn times, sites for PIAA girls' basketball quarterfinals

STEVE HEISER

The last two York-Adams League basketball teams still left standing in the 2021 state playoffs will enjoy some home cooking this weekend.

The Spring Grove girls and the Delone Catholic girls have learned they will host quarterfinal games on Saturday. The sites and times were confirmed by Spring Grove athletic director Greg Wagner and Delone AD Tim Bonitz.

The Rockets (20-2) will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in their opening game of the 5-A state playoffs against Hollidaysburg (9-5).

Delone (19-1), meanwhile, will welcome Tyrone (18-3) for a 1 p.m. 4-A game on Saturday.

Both Spring Grove and Delone are coming off District 3 titles. For the Rockets, it was the first district crown in program history. Delone now owns six district titles. Only district champions advanced to the state playoffs this season.

The 2021 state playoffs feature home-court sites, instead of the typical neutral sites, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That turned out to be good news for the Rockets and Squirettes, but not such good news for the Hollidaysburg and Tyrone, which are both District 6 champions located near Altoona. Both of those schools will face bus rides of at least 2 1/2 hours.

Both Delone and Tyrone were state quarterfinalists in Class 3-A in 2020 when the season ended prematurely because of the pandemic. The Squirettes, who won the 3-A state title in 2019, were moved up to 4-A this season because of the PIAA’s competitive balance rule.

Both Spring Grove and Hollidaysburg made the 5-A state playoffs in 2020, with the Rockets bowing out in the first round and Hollidaysburg losing in the second round.

The winners of Saturday’s games will advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday evening.

The state championship games in both classes are set for Saturday, March 27, at Hershey's Giant Center.

