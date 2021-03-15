District 3 girls' basketball champ drops out of state playoffs becuase of COVID-19 issues

STEVE HEISER

For a second consecutive season, a District 3 girls’ basketball champion has seen its state title hopes dashed by the coronavirus.

Linden Hall head coach Ellen Bair confirmed in a Twitter post that her team has been forced to withdraw from the PIAA Class 2-A playoffs because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

Bair is a former Gettysburg High School standout. Her sister, Anne, is a current star at Gettysburg, while her father, Jeff, is the head coach of the Warriors’ girls’ program.

“Heartbroken for my team. We’ve wanted a shot at the state championship the past 2 years and both tournament runs have been cancelled due to COVID-19. They are the strongest group on planet Earth, but today is a very hard day,” Ellen Bair said in her Twitter post (@official_ebair) on Sunday evening.

Linden Hall, an all-girls’ school in Lititz, Lancaster County, has won three consecutive District 3 2-A crowns. Lititz is located about 30 miles northeast of York.

Last year’s Linden Hall squad advanced to the PIAA state quarterfinals before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Pennsylvania winter high school sports season.

This year’s Lions’ team finished at 9-4, culminated by a district 2-A championship victory over Columbia, 54-43.

Linden Hall had been scheduled to take on District 2 champion Holy Cross (12-4) at home on Tuesday in a first-round state contest. Now, Holy Cross will receive a forfeit victory and advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday against District 4 champion Mount Carmel.

