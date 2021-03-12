Delone Catholic completes dominant run en route to District 3 Class 4-A basketball title

STEVE HEISER

The move up to Class 4-A hasn't seemed to bother the Delone Catholic Squirettes at all — at least to this point in the postseason.

Delone completed a dominant run through the District 3 Class 4-A field on Friday night with a 48-33 triumph over Lancaster Catholic in the championship game in McSherrystown.

The junior-dominated Squirettes won their three district games this season by an average of nearly 20 points per game, and none of the games was closer than 14 points.

Delone was coming off a District 3 Class 3-A title in 2020 and a PIAA Class 3-A state title in 2019. The Squirettes also advanced to the 3-A state quarterfinals last year before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended their season.

That success over the past two seasons forced the Squirettes to move up to 4-A this season, under the PIAA’s competitive balance rule.

Delone was never really threatened by Lancaster Catholic on Friday night, jumping out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter and bumping that edge to 26-15 at halftime.

Makenna Mummert poured in 17 points to lead Delone. Maggie Hughes and Abby Jacoby added eight points each for the winners, while Abigael Vingsen added seven and Giana Hoddinott added six.

Lancaster Catholic, meanwhile, couldn’t manage more than 10 points in any quarter against Delone’s suffocating defense.

The Squirettes also committed just five turnovers.

Naomi Zulueta’s 12 points paced Lancaster Catholic.

Top-seeded Delone Catholic improved to 19-1. Third-seeded Lancaster Catholic finished at 13-4. Delone's only loss this season came to 6-A power Cumberland Valley, which won a district crown on Thursday night.

It was the sixth District 3 title in program history for Delone. Lancaster Catholic was looking for its 20th district title.

Lancaster Catholic had been the three-time defending Class 4-A district champ,

The Squirettes will open state play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 20, vs. District 6 champion Tyrone (18-3.

