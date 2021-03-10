Top awards handed out for York-Adams League girls' basketball players, coaches

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove's Ella Kale is the York-Adams League Girls' Basketball Division I Player of the Year.

Gettysburg's Anne Bair won the D-II player-of-the-year honor.

Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott has repeated as the D-III player of the year.

Giana Hoddinott will have a rare opportunity next season.

The Delone Catholic junior standout will have the chance to become a three-time York-Adams League Division III Player of the Year.

Hoddinott earned her second consecutive D-III player-of-the-year honor recently when the Y-A coaches released their all-star teams for each of the league’s three divisions, along with the players of the year and the coaches of the year.

The other two Y-A players of the year — Spring Grove senior Ella Kale in D-I and Gettysburg junior Anne Bair in D-II — recently surpassed the 1,000-point milestones for their careers.

There was a tie for the coach-of-the-year honor in D-I between Spring Grove’s Troy Sowers and Central York’s Scott Wisner. The D-II coach of the year was Eastern York’s Brad Weaver, while York Catholic’s Kevin Bankos took the coaching honor in D-III.

Hoddinott is the catalyst for a powerhouse Delone team that is 17-1 on the season, including a perfect 12-0 mark en route to the Y-A D-III crown. She’s averaging 17.0 points per game, while shooting 81.8% from the foul line and canning 19 3-pointers. She was a third-team all-state selection in Class 3-A last year as a sophomore. This year, she's led Delone into a District 3 Class 4-A semifinal on Wednesday against Big Spring.

Bair was also a third-team all-state pick last year in 5-A for the Warriors. She earned her first-ever D-II player-of-the-year award after averaging 16.8 ppg this year, while shooting 84.8% from the foul line with 32 3-pointers. She's helped the Warriors to an 18-2 overall record. They will play in a District 3 5-A semifinal on Wednesday against Mechanicsburg. Bair has committed to play NCAA Division I basketball for Manhattan.

Kale, like Bair, has earned her first divisional player-of-the-year honor. She’s leading the Y-A League in girls’ scoring at 17.8 ppg, while making 61 3-pointers (second in the league) and shooting 70.3% at the foul line. She powered the Rockets (18-2 overall) to the Y-A D-I crown with a 13-1 divisional record. Spring Grove has advanced to a District 3 5-A semifinal on Wednesday vs. Lower Dauphin.

Sowers and Wisner shared the D-I coaching honor after they both led their teams to standout seasons. Central is 17-3 overall and finished 12-2 in the division. The Panthers will play for the District 3 6-A title on Thursday vs. Cumberland Valley.

Sowers led a Spring Grove team featuring several freshmen and sophomores in key roles to the Y-A D-I championship.

Weaver led Eastern to a perfect D-II season at 12-0 and the Golden Knights are 17-1 overall. The Golden Knights will face Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 4-A semifinal on Wednesday.

Bankos guided York Catholic to the District 3 Class 3-A title game and a second-place D-III finish (tied with Bermudian) behind Delone. The Irish are 13-6 overall and have won seven straight heading into the district final vs. Trinity on Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Ella Kale, Spring Grove.

Coach of the Year (tie): Scott Wisner, Central York; Troy Sowers, Spring Grove.

First-Team All-Stars

Ella Kale, Spring Grove

Makiah Shaw, Red Lion

Bria Beverly, Dallastown

Laila Campbell, Spring Grove

Sarah Berman, Central York

Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern

Second-Team All-Stars

Bella Chimienti, Central York

Addyson Wagman, Spring Grove

Ciarra Gibbs, York High

D'Shantae Edwards, Dallastown

Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York

Honorable-Mention All-Stars

Maddie Lehker, South Western

Asia Eames, Red Lion

Liv Stein, Dallastown

Zykira McGee, York High.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Anne Bair, Gettysburg.

Coach of the Year: Brad Weaver, Eastern York.

First-Team All-Stars

Anne Bair, Gettysburg

Bre Grim, Eastern York

Alainna Hopta, West York

Camryn Felix, Gettysburg

Maddison Perring, York Suburban

Mara Weaver, Eastern York

Second-Team All-Stars

Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock

Brooke Sargen, York Suburban

Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban

Ella Billman, New Oxford

T’azjah Generett, West York

Honorable-Mention All-Stars

Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock

Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York

Grace Hare, York Suburban

Corinne Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic.

First-Team All-Stars

Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic

Jaycie Miller, Hanover

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs

Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs

Drew Kile, York Catholic

Second-Team All-Stars

Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic

Abby Vingsen, Delone Catholic

Katie Woolson, Biglerville

Sam Bulik, York Catholic

Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic

Honorable-Mention All-Stars

Ava Collins, Littlestown

Tianna Grey, Hanover

Morgan Martin, Biglerville

Breana Valentine, Fairfield