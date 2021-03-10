Top awards handed out for York-Adams League girls' basketball players, coaches
- Spring Grove's Ella Kale is the York-Adams League Girls' Basketball Division I Player of the Year.
- Gettysburg's Anne Bair won the D-II player-of-the-year honor.
- Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott has repeated as the D-III player of the year.
Giana Hoddinott will have a rare opportunity next season.
The Delone Catholic junior standout will have the chance to become a three-time York-Adams League Division III Player of the Year.
Hoddinott earned her second consecutive D-III player-of-the-year honor recently when the Y-A coaches released their all-star teams for each of the league’s three divisions, along with the players of the year and the coaches of the year.
The other two Y-A players of the year — Spring Grove senior Ella Kale in D-I and Gettysburg junior Anne Bair in D-II — recently surpassed the 1,000-point milestones for their careers.
There was a tie for the coach-of-the-year honor in D-I between Spring Grove’s Troy Sowers and Central York’s Scott Wisner. The D-II coach of the year was Eastern York’s Brad Weaver, while York Catholic’s Kevin Bankos took the coaching honor in D-III.
Hoddinott is the catalyst for a powerhouse Delone team that is 17-1 on the season, including a perfect 12-0 mark en route to the Y-A D-III crown. She’s averaging 17.0 points per game, while shooting 81.8% from the foul line and canning 19 3-pointers. She was a third-team all-state selection in Class 3-A last year as a sophomore. This year, she's led Delone into a District 3 Class 4-A semifinal on Wednesday against Big Spring.
Bair was also a third-team all-state pick last year in 5-A for the Warriors. She earned her first-ever D-II player-of-the-year award after averaging 16.8 ppg this year, while shooting 84.8% from the foul line with 32 3-pointers. She's helped the Warriors to an 18-2 overall record. They will play in a District 3 5-A semifinal on Wednesday against Mechanicsburg. Bair has committed to play NCAA Division I basketball for Manhattan.
Kale, like Bair, has earned her first divisional player-of-the-year honor. She’s leading the Y-A League in girls’ scoring at 17.8 ppg, while making 61 3-pointers (second in the league) and shooting 70.3% at the foul line. She powered the Rockets (18-2 overall) to the Y-A D-I crown with a 13-1 divisional record. Spring Grove has advanced to a District 3 5-A semifinal on Wednesday vs. Lower Dauphin.
Sowers and Wisner shared the D-I coaching honor after they both led their teams to standout seasons. Central is 17-3 overall and finished 12-2 in the division. The Panthers will play for the District 3 6-A title on Thursday vs. Cumberland Valley.
Sowers led a Spring Grove team featuring several freshmen and sophomores in key roles to the Y-A D-I championship.
Weaver led Eastern to a perfect D-II season at 12-0 and the Golden Knights are 17-1 overall. The Golden Knights will face Lancaster Catholic in a District 3 4-A semifinal on Wednesday.
Bankos guided York Catholic to the District 3 Class 3-A title game and a second-place D-III finish (tied with Bermudian) behind Delone. The Irish are 13-6 overall and have won seven straight heading into the district final vs. Trinity on Wednesday.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS' BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Player of the Year: Ella Kale, Spring Grove.
Coach of the Year (tie): Scott Wisner, Central York; Troy Sowers, Spring Grove.
First-Team All-Stars
Ella Kale, Spring Grove
Makiah Shaw, Red Lion
Bria Beverly, Dallastown
Laila Campbell, Spring Grove
Sarah Berman, Central York
Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern
Second-Team All-Stars
Bella Chimienti, Central York
Addyson Wagman, Spring Grove
Ciarra Gibbs, York High
D'Shantae Edwards, Dallastown
Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York
Honorable-Mention All-Stars
Maddie Lehker, South Western
Asia Eames, Red Lion
Liv Stein, Dallastown
Zykira McGee, York High.
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Anne Bair, Gettysburg.
Coach of the Year: Brad Weaver, Eastern York.
First-Team All-Stars
Anne Bair, Gettysburg
Bre Grim, Eastern York
Alainna Hopta, West York
Camryn Felix, Gettysburg
Maddison Perring, York Suburban
Mara Weaver, Eastern York
Second-Team All-Stars
Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock
Brooke Sargen, York Suburban
Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban
Ella Billman, New Oxford
T’azjah Generett, West York
Honorable-Mention All-Stars
Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock
Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York
Grace Hare, York Suburban
Corinne Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic.
First-Team All-Stars
Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic
Jaycie Miller, Hanover
Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs
Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs
Drew Kile, York Catholic
Second-Team All-Stars
Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic
Abby Vingsen, Delone Catholic
Katie Woolson, Biglerville
Sam Bulik, York Catholic
Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic
Honorable-Mention All-Stars
Ava Collins, Littlestown
Tianna Grey, Hanover
Morgan Martin, Biglerville
Breana Valentine, Fairfield