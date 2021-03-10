Spring Grove, Gettysburg will face off for District 3 5-A girls' basketball title

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove will face Gettysburg for the District 3 Class 5-A girls' basketball title.

The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Grove.

The Rockets advanced to the final with a 73-48 win over Lower Dauphin on Wednesday.

Gettysburg won its semifinal on Wednesday over Mechanicsburg, 41-32.

Two York-Adams League teams will battle for the District 3 Class 5-A girls’ basketball championship.

Spring Grove and Gettysburg each captured semifinal triumphs on Wednesday night to punch their tickets to the final, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Grove. The winner will earn a state playoff berth.

The No. 2 seed Rockets dominated No. 6 seed Lower Dauphin in its semifinal on Wednesday, 73-48, while No. 5 seed Gettysburg pulled away late from No. 1 seed Mechanicsburg for a 41-32 win.

The York-Adams Division I champion Rockets will enter Friday’s championship contest at 19-2. Gettysburg, the defending District 3 5-A champion, will also enter at 19-2.

Spring Grove will be aiming for the first district title in program history.

The two teams did not meet in the regular season. Gettysburg was the Division II runner-up behind Eastern York.

The Rockets were never threatened against Lower Dauphin, jumping out to a 23-5 lead after one quarter and extending that edge to 42-19 at halftime.

Ella Kale, the recently-named York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year, poured in 23 points to lead Spring Grove. Freshman Laila Campbell added 18 points for the winners and Addyson Wagman contributed 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Lauren Kirsch scored 11 points for Lower Dauphin, which finished at 15-5.

Gettysburg, meanwhile, trailed Mechanicsburg 32-24 early in the fourth quarter, but responded with a 17-0 closing run to capture the victory.

Skye Shepherd led Gettysburg with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Anne Bair, the D-II Player of the Year, added 13 points for the Warriors, while Camryn Felix had 11 points.

Tatia Gilliard scored 11 points for Mechanicsburg, which finished at 17-4.

