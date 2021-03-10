Latest Pennsylvania state girls' basketball rankings
TRIB HSSN GIRLS' BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
Here is the latest top five in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week's ranking.
Class 6-A
1. North Allegheny (22-1) (7) (1)
2. Spring- Ford (19-0) (1) (4)
3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-1) (1) (2)
4. Cumberland Valley (18-1) (3) (3)
5. Upper St. Clair (14-2) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 5-A
1. Trinity (20-1) (7) (1)
2. Springfield-Delco (16-0) (1) (2)
3. Chartiers Valley (21-3) (7) (3)
4. Cardinal O'Hara (10-3) (12) (5)
5. Warren (20-3) (10) (NR)
Out: Gettysburg (3)
Class 4-A
1. Archbishop Wood (11-1) (12) (1)
2. Scranton Prep (15-1) (2) (3)
3. Beaver (18-0) (7) (5)
4. Delone Catholic (17-1) (3) (2)
5. Eastern York (17-1) (3) (NR)
Out: Gwynedd Mercy Academy (1)
Class 3-A
1. North Catholic (17-2) (7) (1)
2. Camp Hill Trinity (18-1) (3) (3)
3. Mercyhurst Prep (20-0) (10) (4)
4. Forest Hills (18-0) (6) (5)
5. West Catholic Prep (4-2) (12) (2)
Out: None
Class 2-A
1. Serra Catholic (15-0) (7) (1)
2. Neshannock (15-2) (7) (3)
3. Bishop McCort (12-4) (6) (5)
4. Winchester Thurston (12-3) (7) (NR)
5. Southern Columbia (16-4) (4) (NR)
Out: Linden Hall (3), South Williamsport (4)
Class 1-A
1. Rochester (13-3) (7) (1)
2. Jenkintown (14-1) (1) (2)
3. Kennedy Catholic (17-0) (10) (3)
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) (6) (4)
5. Harrisburg Christian School (16-0) (3) (5)
Out: None