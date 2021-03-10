Latest Pennsylvania state girls' basketball rankings

DON REBEL

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

TRIB HSSN GIRLS' BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

Here is the latest top five in each of the six PIAA classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week's ranking.

Class 6-A

1. North Allegheny (22-1) (7) (1)

2. Spring- Ford (19-0) (1) (4)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-1) (1) (2)

4. Cumberland Valley (18-1) (3) (3)

5. Upper St. Clair (14-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5-A

1. Trinity (20-1) (7) (1)

2. Springfield-Delco (16-0) (1) (2)

3. Chartiers Valley (21-3) (7) (3)

4. Cardinal O'Hara (10-3) (12) (5)

5. Warren (20-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Gettysburg (3)

Class 4-A

1. Archbishop Wood (11-1) (12) (1)

2. Scranton Prep (15-1) (2) (3)

3. Beaver (18-0) (7) (5)

4. Delone Catholic (17-1) (3) (2)

5. Eastern York (17-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Gwynedd Mercy Academy (1)

Class 3-A

1. North Catholic (17-2) (7) (1)

2. Camp Hill Trinity (18-1) (3) (3)

3. Mercyhurst Prep (20-0) (10) (4)

4. Forest Hills (18-0) (6) (5)

5. West Catholic Prep (4-2) (12) (2)

Out: None

Class 2-A

1. Serra Catholic (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Neshannock (15-2) (7) (3)

3. Bishop McCort (12-4) (6) (5)

4. Winchester Thurston (12-3) (7) (NR)

5. Southern Columbia (16-4) (4) (NR)

Out: Linden Hall (3), South Williamsport (4)

Class 1-A

1. Rochester (13-3) (7) (1)

2. Jenkintown (14-1) (1) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (17-0) (10) (3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) (6) (4)

5. Harrisburg Christian School (16-0) (3) (5)

Out: None