Traditional powers Delone Catholic, Lancaster Catholic to battle for District 3 4-A crown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Delone Catholic will meet Lancaster Catholic in the District 3 4-A girls' basketball title game.

The contest is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Delone,

Delone cruised to a 58-29 semifinal win over Big Spring on Wednesday.

Lancaster Catholic won its semifinal over Eastern York, 50-34.

Two longtime parochial powers will square off for the District 3 Class 4-A girls’ basketball championship on Friday night.

The winner will advance to the state tournament, while the loser will see its season come to an end.

Delone Catholic will play host to Lancaster Catholic at 7 Friday night for the crown.

The No. 1 seed Squirettes, playing on their home court in McSherrystown, dominated No. 5 seed Big Spring from start to finish to earn its title berth, 58-29.

No. 5 seed Lancaster Catholic, meanwhile, pulled away from a 17-17 halftime tie with a 33-17 second-half surge en route to a 50-34 triumph over No. 2 seed Eastern York in Wrightsville.

Delone will be looking to win the sixth district crown in program history, while Lancaster Catholic will be chasing its 20th district championship.

The title contest will match two teams that won district crowns a year ago. Lancaster Catholic is the three-time defending district 4-A champion. Delone, meanwhile, took the district 3-A title last year before getting bumped up to 4-A this season because of the PIAA’s competitive balance rule.

Delone will enter Friday’s game at 18-1, while Lancaster Catholic will come in at 13-3.

In the Squirettes’ win on Wednesday, Makenna Mummert led the way with 15 points, while Giana Hoddinott, the two-time York-Adams Division III Player of the Year, added 13 points.

Laney Noreika scored 17 points for Big Spring, which finished at 15-4.

Mary Bolesky’s 18 points powered Lancaster Catholic, while Naomi Zulueta added 10 points.

Beana Grim’s 12 points led York-Adams Division II champion Eastern, which finished at 17-2.

It marked the second consecutive season that Lancaster Catholic knocked off Eastern in districts. The Crusaders beat the Golden Knights in last year’s 4-A title game, 53-43.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.