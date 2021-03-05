Eastern York beats ELCO, 51-36, advances to District 3 4-A semifinals

Eastern York beat ELCO, 51-36.

Leading scorer Breana Grim suffered an injury and missed the second half.

Eastern York will face Lancaster Catholic Wednesday at home.

As the final seconds of the first half counted down, all signs pointed to a victory for Eastern York.

The Golden Knights held a solid lead at home and their defense had shut down the Eastern Lebanon County (13-8) offense and took control of the game. Then, within 30 seconds, everything changed.

Eastern York guard Breana Grim leaped into the air to grab a rebound and when she landed immediately fell to the floor in pain. The team’s leading scorer limped to the locker room as the crowd wondered nervously if she was OK.

ELCO’s Kailey Eckhart’s ensuing and-1 layup beat the buzzer, cut the Golden Knights’ lead to six and gave the Raiders the momentum headed into halftime.

Eastern York coach Brad Weaver told his team to relax and focus on the fundamentals as the second half began and it worked. The Golden Knights (17-1) opened the half on a 7-2 run to grab a double-digit lead which was enough to earn a 51-36 victory and advance to the District 3 4-A semifinals.

“Just stay calm and run certain offenses that fit us without her in there,” Weaver said of his message to the team. “I really preach playing good defense and rebounding and I thought we did a much better job of rebounding.”

Without Grim’s scoring and Mara Weaver held to nine points, a trio of Eastern York’s players stepped up to pick up the scoring in the win. Abby Henise led the team with 10 points, while Lily Campbell and Victoria Zerbe added 10 points each.

“That’s kind of what we’ve been doing all year,” Brad Weaver said. “They’re unselfish players. We really preach, ‘Don’t worry about how many points you score. It’s about winning and staying in your role.’”

Without Grim on the floor, two players saw their roles changed. Campbell took over running the offense and scored, while freshman Arianna Seitz was asked to play major minutes in a playoff game and impressed her coach.

“Lily did a real good job with a lot more pressure on her,” Brad Weaver said. “Bree is kind of her partner in the backcourt. I thought Arianna Seitz came in and played well. They stuck together and got it done.”

Brad Weaver didn’t know the extent of the injury to Grim postgame, but said he knows if she can play she will. He added that he hoped it wasn’t too serious and expected a lot of ice was in her future until their next game.

ELCO made a late run and cut Eastern York’s lead to five points, but just couldn’t generate enough offense to even the score. The Raiders launched a series of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any to fall and found themselves fouling the Golden Knights to try and extend the game.

Zerbe and Campbell closed out the game on the foul line and locked up the win.

The victory sets up a showdown with a familiar foe. Eastern York will face three-time defending district champion Lancaster Catholic (12-3) in a rematch of last year’s District 3 title game on Wednesday at home. The teams were supposed to meet during the regular season, but the contest was postponed and later canceled.

With another solid season together, Brad Weaver was confident his group could handle another run at a district championship and keep the successful campaign going.

“I think last year set the stage,” Brad Weaver said. “We went to the Giant Center last year, went to the second round of states before things got shut down. They’re a tight-knit group and they have a lot of experience.”

Reach Rob Rose at rroseyorkdispatch.com.