WEDNESDAY'S DISTRICT 3 GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Suburban leads strong night for area 5-A teams

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Suburban girls' basketball team used a dominant fourth quarter to get its District 3 playoff journey off to a triumphant start on Wednesday night.

The Trojans used a 13-6 closing spurt to grab a 37-36 road victory over Greencastle-Antrim in a Class 5-A first-round contest.

The Suburban victory was just part of a strong showing on Wednesday night for York-Adams League girls' programs, which went 5-1 in district action, including a 3-0 mark by the York-Adams League's 5-A programs..

Alyssa Dougherty led Suburban with 18 points. Maddison Perring added 10 points for the winners. Dougherty had eight of her points in the final eight mintues.

Before their closing surge, the Trojans had trailed 10-8 after one quarter, 19-15 at halftime and 30-24 after three quarters.

The victory allowed No. 8 seed Suburban to improve to 15-4. No. 9 seed Greencastle finished 13-4.

The Trojans advance to Friday's district 5-A quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Mechanicsburg (16-3), which survived an upset bid by No. 16 seed Hershey on Wednesday before escaping with a 35-31 win. Hershey finished at 8-11.

The Trojans will travel to Mechanicsburg for the 7 p.m. tipoff.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 57, Northern York 31: At Spring Grove, the Rockets cruised to the District 3 Class 5-A first-round victory. Lailia Campbell led the No. 2 seed Rockets with 19 points. Teammate Addyson Wagman knocked in 10 points. Quinlyn Fisher had 10 points for Northern. The Rockets' held the No. 15 seed Polar Bears scoreless in the third quarter, when Spring Grove held a 19-0 edge. Spring Grove improved to 17-2. Northern finished 11-9. The Rockets advanced to the district 5-A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 10 seed Twin Valley (17-7) at Spring Grove. Twin Valley downed No. 7 seed Shippensburg on Wednesday, 33-30. Shippensburg finished 14-4.

Gettysburg 66, Manheim Central 49: At Gettysburg, the Warriors got their District 3 5-A title defense off to a strong start with an easy first-round victory. Gettysburg was led by its dynamic junior guard duo of Anne Bair (22 points) and Camryn Felix (20 points). Skye Shepherd, another junior, added 15 points for the winners. Felix had six 3-pointers and Shepherd had five. The fifth-seeded Warriors improved to 17-2. No. 12 seed Manheim Central finished at 11-7. In Friday's district 5-A quarterfinals, Gettysburg will travel to No. 4 seed Cocalico at 7 p.m. Cocalico (16-3) beat No. 13 seed Fleetwood in its first-round game Wednesday, 37-33. Fleetwood finished 10-7.

Bermudian Springs 70, Wyomissing 45: At York Springs, the Eagles dominated throughout en route to the District 3 Class 4-A first-round win. Hannah Chenault led the Eagles with 29 points, including seven from behind the arc. Teammate Lillian Peters knocked in 15 points. No. 8 seed Bermudian improved to 13-6. while No. 9 seed Wyomissing fell to 12-7. In Friday's district 4-A quarterfinals, Bermudian will travel to McSherrystown for a third meeting with York-Adams Division III rival Delone Catholic. The Squirettes won the previous two meetings this season vs. the Eagles..Top-seeded Delone (16-1) had a bye in Wednesday's first round.

York Catholic 56, Brandywine-Heights 18: At York, the Lady Irish had no trouble in their District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal. No. 3 seed York Catholic improved to 12-6. No. 6 seed Brandywine Heights finished at 10-10. In Friday's district 3-A semifinals, the Irish face No. 2 seed Upper Dauphin.

Upper Dauphin 45, Biglerville 40: At Millersburg, the No. 7 seed Canners gave the No. 2 seed a scare before falling in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal. Biglerville finished at 7-9. Upper Dauphin improved to 16-3.

