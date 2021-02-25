THURSDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Central York rolls past Dallastown for 8th straight win

STEVE HEISER

With the District 3 playoffs looming, the Central York girls' basketball team appears to be peaking.

The Panthers rolled to a 47-34 York-Adams Division I victory at Dallastown on Thursday night for their eighth straight victory. The Wildcats improved to 14-3 overall and 11-2 in the division. The Panthers are No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. The district playoffs start next week.

Dallastown fell to 8-8 and 7-6.

Central outscored Dallastown by 10 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 31-11 halftime bulge.

Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 15 points. Teammate Sarah Berman knocked in nine points. For the Wildcats, Haley Jamison scored 12 points.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 54, Solanco 20: At Suburban, the Trojans cruised to the nonleague victory to improve to 14-4 overall. Solanco fell to 9-11. Grace Hare led Suburban with 15 points, while Amaya Miller added 10.

Gettysburg 56, Linden Hall 51 (OT): At Gettysburg, in the Battle of the Bairs, the Warriors emerged victorious. Ellen Bair coaches Linden Hall, while her father, Jeff, coaches Gettysburg. Anne Bair, Ellen's sister and Jeff's daughter, plays for Gettysburg. Anne Bair finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assistsBoth teams are defending District 3 champions, Gettysburg in 5-A and Linden Hall in 2-A. Gettysburg is 15-2. Linden Hall is 6-4.

Hanover 55, Fairfield 34: At Fairfield, Hanover won the York-Adams Division III battle to improve to 9-8 overall and 4-8 in the division. Fairfield is 4-13 and 2-10. Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes with 27 points. Teammate Tianna Gray knocked in 10 points. For the Green Knights, Maddie Neiderer scored 14 points, including three from behind the arc.

Fleetwood 46, West York 34: At Fleetwood, Reagan Kunkle had eight points to lead West York in the nonleague loss. Fleetwood is now 10-6. West York fell to 6-11.

Upper Dauphin 42, Biglerville 35: At Upper Dauphin, the Canners dropped the nonleague contest to drop to 7-9 overall. Upper Dauphin is 14-2.

Lancaster Country Day 59, Kennard-Dale 46: At Lancaster, the Rams dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 2-16 on the season. LCD is 6-9.

Dover 44, Littlestown 32: At Dover, the Eagles won the nonleague game to improve to 2-15. Littlestown fell to 3-14.

Central Dauphin 73, Bermudian Springs 51: At York Springs, the Eagles dropped the nonleague contest to a District 3 Class 6-A power. Bermudian fell to 11-6 overall. Central Dauphin is 13-3. Caroline Shiery had 41 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks for CD. The 6-foot, 3-inch Shiery has committed to Liberty.

Red Lion 57, South Western 26: At Red Lion, the home team cruised to the York-Adams Division I victory, improving to 13-5 overall and 10-4 in the division. South Western fell to 2-11 overall and in the division.

