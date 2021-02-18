Clash of Titans: Two unbeaten District 3 girls' basketball powers set to collide Saturday

STEVE HEISER

Two District 3 girls’ basketball powerhouses are set to face off Saturday afternoon.

The Delone Catholic Squirettes will battle the Cumberland Valley Eagles in a showdown of unbeaten programs. The game, which is sure attract attention throughout central Pennsylvania, was recently added to the schedule. It is set for 1:30 p.m. at CV.

The Squirettes are 14-0 entering Friday night’s contest vs. traditional rival York Catholic. About 18 hours later, Delone will take on a CV team that is currently 13-0.

Both Delone and CV are No. 1 in their respective classes in the latest District 3 power ratings. The Squirettes lead Class 4-A and the Eagles top Class 6-A. Both teams also lead their respective divisions. Delone is first in York-Adams Division III and CV sits atop the Mid-Penn Commonwealth.

Both squads also know what it is like to win multiple state championships. Delone has won four state crowns under Gerry Eckenrode, most recently in Class 3-A in 2019. CV has likewise earned four state titles, most recently in 2016 in 6-A.

The Eagles are coached by Billy Wolf, a former standout boys’ player for New Oxford High School. Delone is located in the Conewago Valley School District, which is also home to New Oxford High.

The junior-dominated Squirettes are led by returning all-state performer Giana Hoddinott, who is averaging 17.1 points per game. Makenna Mummert adds 10.9 ppg for Delone.

CV is led by the Jekot sisters, Julie (17.5 ppg) and Jill (12.6 ppg). Abbie Miller adds 11.9 ppg. Jill Jekot is a 5-foot, 11-inch freshman, while Julie Jekot is a 5-10 senior and Miller is a 5-10 senior.

The Jekot name is very familiar to District 3 basketball fans. The older Jekot sisters have excelled for NCAA Division I programs. Kelly Jekot was thriving for Penn State this year until an injury derailed her season. Katie Jekot is one of St. Joseph’s top players. Julie Jekot has committed to La Salle, while Miller is headed to Shippensburg.

