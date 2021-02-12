York County girls' basketball team works overtime to earn its first victory in two years

THE (CARLISLE) SENTINEL (TNS)

The Red Land girls' basketball team has something to celebrate.

In an unexpected twist, the Patriots pulled off a stunner for their first win of the season — a 40-38 overtime win over East Pennsboro Thursday night. Heather Sholley's layup off a Carlee Collier feed was the winning bucket in OT with 13 seconds left.

It was the first win in two years for the York County program. Red Land was 0-22 last season. Red Land's last previous win came during the 2019-2020 season, when Red Land finished 2-20.

Zayda Crumpton tied her career high with 17 points. She also added a trey, six boards, three assists, four steals and a block. Sholley had a career-high 10 points along with five boards and two blocks.

Gabby Rentschler had 16 points on the night for the Panthers.

Red Land is now 1-4. East Pennsboro is 0-9.