FRIDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Spring Grove, Eastern York pick up key victories

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove and Eastern York picked up pivotal York-Adams League girls’ basketball wins on Friday night.

The Rockets rolled to a 68-53 Division I showdown victory over Central York in Papertown behind a 30-point outburst from Ella Kale, who had six 3-pointers.

Eastern York, meanwhile, remained unbeaten in Division II with a 68-48 pounding of York Suburban in Wrightsville.

At Spring Grove, the Rockets improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in D-I, while Central fell to 5-2 and 3-2. Both of Central’s losses have come to Spring Grove. The Rockets remained tied for first place in the division with Dallastown.

Laila Campbell added 15 points for Spring Grove, which used a 27-15 third-quarter surge to take control. Kale had four 3-pointers during the key frame, while Campbell added six points during the third period. Central got double-digit efforts from Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (17 points), Sarah Berman (11 points) and Bella Chimienti (10 points). The Panthers saw their five-game winning streak ended.

At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the division. They sit alone in first place. Suburban dropped to 7-3 and 4-3. Mara Weaver (19), Breana Grim (18) and Abby Henise (12) each reached double digits for Eastern. Alyssa Dougherty’s 19 points led Suburban. Two of Suburban’s three losses this season have come against Eastern.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 50, Dover 16: At Dallastown, the Wildcats cruised to the Y-A D-I triumph. Bria Beverly’s 10 points led Dallastown, which improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-I. Dover dropped to 0-8 and 0-7.

Red Lion 53, South Western 21: At Hanover, Makiah Shaw poured in 23 points to power Red Lion, which improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-I. South Western is 0-2 and 0-2.

Susquehannock 50, West York 40: At Glen Rock, Kelsey Gemmill’s 19 points, including three 3-pointers, led the Warriors, who also got 12 points from Kaelyn Duvall. Alainna Hopta’s 11 points led West York. Susquehannock improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Y-A D-II. West York is 3-5 and 3-3.

Delone Catholic 65, Hanover 23: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes got 12 points each from Makenna Mummert and Giana Hoddinott to improve to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in Y-A D-III. Hanover fell to 5-4 and 3-3.

Gettysburg 60, Kennard-Dale 14: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors led 54-10 after three quarters. Anne Bair (11 points), Camrym Felix (10 points) and Brianna Abate (10 points) each reached double figures for the winners, who improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-II. K-D is 2-8 and 0-6.

Bermudian Springs 76, Fairfield 13: At Fairfield, the Eagles were never threatened to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-III. Bailey Oehmig poured in 28 points for Bermudian, while Hannah Chenault added 21. Littlestown fell to 1-8 and 0-6.

Biglerville 54, Littlestown 46: At Biglerville, Katie Woolson (20 points) and Brylee Rodgers (15 points) sparked Biglerville. Littlestown was led by Kylah Green (17 points) and Celi Portillo (10 points). Biglerville improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in Y-A D-III. Littlestown is 1-8 and 0-7.

Northeastern 53, York High 37: At Manchester, the Bobcats earned the Y-A D-I victory to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the division. York High is 4-5 and 1-5.

