Standout York-Adams League girls' basketball player commits to NCAA Division I program

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

One of the best girls' basketball players in the York-Adams League has made her college choice.

Gettysburg High School junior Anne Bair has verbally committed to play at the NCAA Division I level for Manhattan College in the Bronx, New York.

She announced her commitment on Sunday in a tweet.

"Basketball is the game I fell in love with as a little girl," Bair said in her tweet announcing her decision. "I grew up with a basketball in my hands and dedicated so much of my childhood to being the best player, teammate, and student I could be. It has always been my dream to play Division 1 basketball, and I am so happy to turn that dream into reality. With much gratitude and excitement, I would like to announce I have committed to Manhattan College."

Bair also used her Twitter announcement to thank her family, friends, teammates and trainers, as well as her coaches, both past and present. She made a special point to thank her father, Jeff, who is her head coach at Gettysburg High.

As a sophomore, Anne was the spark who helped the Gettysburg girls advance to the 2020 PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals before the rest of the state playoffs were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. She was a 2020 third-team all-state selection by Pennsylvania's sports writers.

The District 3 5-A champion Warriors were 28-3 last season. Gettysburg also earned a piece of the Y-A D-II title and finished second in the Y-A playoffs.

A Y-A D-II first-team all-star last year, Anne was the driving force behind that success, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. She's been a Gettysburg starter since her freshman season.

The 5-foot, 6-inch guard is again thriving this season as a junior. She's increased her scoring to about 17 points per game, helping the Warriors to an 8-1 start.

She comes from a basketball family. In addition to playing for her father, she has a sister (Ellen) who is the head coach of the standout Linden Hall girls' basketball team, and a brother, Sean, who is an assistant for the Penn State women's basketball team. Sean also enjoyed a successful run as the New Oxford High School boys' basketball coach. Anne called her siblings her "biggest fans."

Anne is the all-time assist leader at Gettysburg High, breaking the record set by her sister, Ellen.

The Gettysburg standout, who also had a D-I offer from Siena, will join a Manhattan team that is 7-6 overall this season and 7-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.