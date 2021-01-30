FRIDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Eastern York dominates previously-unbeaten Gettysburg

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Wednesday night, the Eastern York girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season.

Two nights later, the Golden Knights bounced back in a very big way.

Eastern welcomed the unbeaten Gettysburg Warriors to Wrightsville on Friday night. Less than 90 minutes later, the Knights sent the visitors back to Adams County with their first loss of the season.

Eastern jumped on Gettysburg from the tip, outscoring Gettysburg 19-4 in the first quarter en route to a shockingly easy 61-27 triumph in a showdown of York-Adams Division II leaders.

The Knights followed their big first quarter with a 27-11 second-quarter surge to earn a stunning 46-15 halftime lead.

Eastern now stands at 7-1 on the season and sits alone in first place in D-II at 5-0. Gettysburg, the defending District 3 Class 5-A champion, dropped to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the division.

Mara Weaver pumped in 15 points to lead the Golden Knights, while Victoria Zerbe added 14 and Breana Grim chipped in 12 points.

Friday’s victory helped Eastern ease the pain from their first loss of the season on Wednesday against a strong Mechanisburg team, 57-47.

Anne Bair led Gettysburg on Friday night with 11 points.

Eastern faces another big challenge on Monday night in Wrightsville when perennial power Lancaster Catholic (6-1) ventures across the Susquehanna River for a nonleague battle in Wrightsville.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 38, Red Lion 29: At Dallastown, the Wildcats won a defensive struggle over their rivals to improve to 6-1 overall with their fourth consecutive victory. Dallastown is 5-1 in York-Adams Division I. Olivia Stein's 16 points paced Dallastown, while Bria Beverly added 13. Red Lion (3-3, 3-2) was led by nine points from Makiah Shaw.

York Tech 64, Littlestown 60: At Littlestown, the Spartans dominated the second half to earn their second victory of the season. Tech outscored the Lady Bolts 40-28 in the second half to erase a 32-24 halftime deficit. The Spartans avenged a 50-29 loss to Littlestown to open the season. Sophomore Rhylan Rouse poured in 33 points to lead Tech, with 21 coming in the second half. Dazya Mosley added 10 points for the winners. Kylah Green poured in 26 points for Littlestown, including a 12-for-13 effort at the foul line. Araceli Portillo (12) and Kellee Staub (10) also reached double digit for Littlestown.

Bermudian Springs 53, Hanover 28: At York Springs, the Eagles improved to 7-1 overall with the York-Adams Division III victory. Bailey Oehmig (19 points), Hannah Chenault (15 points) and Lillian Peters (10 points) led the Eagles, who improved to 5-1 in the division. Peyton Conover (12 points) paced Hanover (4-3, 2-3).

Delone Catholic 60, Fairfield 17: At Fairfield, the Delone Catholic juggernaut continued to roll with a York-Adams Division III victory. Giana Hoddinott paced the Squirettes with 21 points. Delone led 29-4 after one quarter and never looked back. Delone is 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the division. Delone is at Bermudian on Tuesday in a showdown of the top two teams in the division. The Squirettes dominated the Eagles in their first meeting this season, 63-34.

Spring Grove 60, York High 32: At Spring Grove, the Rockets rolled to improve to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division I. They are tied for first in the division with Dallastown. Ella Kale's 22 points paced Spring Grove. Laila Campbell added 12 points for the Rockets. York High was led by Amani Ferguson (10 points, six rebounds), Ciarra Gibbs (10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Zykira McGee (10 points, five steals).

York Suburban 47, Susquehannock 39: At Glen Rock, the Trojans moved to 6-2 overall with the York-Adams Division II triumph. Suburban is now 3-2 in the division.The Trojans have won three straight and five of their last six.

New Oxford 50, Kennard-Dale 31: At Fawn Grove, the Colonials cruised to their first victory of the season after opening with eight losses. K-D dropped to 2-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.