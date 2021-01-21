THURSDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Delone Catholic rolls past Trinity; York High tops York Tech

STEVE HEISER

In a meeting of traditional parochial powers, the Delone Catholic Squirettes cruised to a 58-41 victory over Trinity on Thursday night in McSherrystown.

It was a rematch of last year's District 3 Class 3-A championship. The Squirettes also cruised to victory in that matchup, 44-22.

Thursday, Delone got a career-high 27-point performance by junior all-state performer Giana Hoddinott.

Maggie Hughes added 13 points for the winners, while MaKenna Mummert chipped in 11.

Delone jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter advantage and led throughout. Delone is now 6-0 overall.

York High 66, York Tech 38: At York High, the Lady Bearcats matched their win total from all of last year with an easy nonleague victory over the Spartans.

Zykira McGee powered the Bearcats with a 25-point, nine-steal performance. Ciarra Gibbs added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. York High also got solid contributions from Aalexis Jamison (nine points), Amani Ferguson (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Amoni McMillion (seven points).

Rylyn Rouse led Tech with 23 points.

York High is 3-2.

