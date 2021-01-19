TUESDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Late York Suburban rally falls just short vs. Gettysburg

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Gettysburg earned a 56-52 girls' basketball win over York Suburban on Tuesday night.

Gettysburg is now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Anne Bair led Gettysburg with 22 points. Camryn Felix added 16.

Even for the better girls’ basketball programs in the York-Adams League, the start of the 2021 season has been anything but smooth.

In a normal campaign, squads would be nearing the midway point of their seasons.

But, after a state-mandated three-week pause to practices and contests because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most squads are still getting their collective feet underneath themselves.

Such was the case Tuesday evening, when Division II heavyweights Gettysburg and York Suburban squared off. Sometimes, the players' decision-making wasn’t as crisp as Warriors coach Jeff Bair or Trojans coach Jess Barley would have liked during Gettysburg’s 56-52 triumph.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Both coaches, however, are doing the best they can given the trying circumstances that they find themselves in.

“We need to get better,” Bair said. “And we will get better as we play more and more competitive games. But the nice thing about our league is that we get a lot of competitive games and that’s a good thing.”

Suburban closes fast: Tuesday’s clash seemed like it wouldn’t be all that competitive midway through the final quarter. After a run of strong shooting by the Warriors (6-0 overall, 4-0 D-II) early in the second half, the visitors built what seemed like a comfortable 15-point (46-31) advantage with just more than five minutes left.

Things shifted quickly in the other direction, however, when the Trojans (3-2, 1-2) started making shots while tightening up the defense. A 15-2 run by the hosts cut the deficit to two (48-46) with 46.5 seconds left.

While the defending District 3 Class 5-A champions have had to replace a handful of key performers from last year’s title, the Warriors still have two very reliable and capable players in juniors Anne Bair (22 points) and Camryn Felix (16 points).

Foul shooting key: That duo combined to score the team’s final eight points, all from the free throw line, including a 6-for-6 performance by Bair, to ice the triumph.

“You can’t win tight games on the road if you can’t make free throws,” coach Bair said of his team, which converted on 20 of 23 attempts. “And we made those free throws tonight, so that’s a good thing.”

Barley wishes she could have said the same. While her team did make 4 of 5 attempts in the final stanza, the Trojans were just 5 of 13 through the first three quarters.

“That’s the game right there,” Barley said.

Barley never lost faith in her team: While still getting a feel for her team, Barley never felt her team was out of it, even facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. Her big three of Maddison Perring (14 points), Brooke Sargen (12 points) and Alyssa Dougherty (seven points) scored 13 of the team’s 24 points in the final period to pull the Trojans within striking distance.

“I wouldn’t bet against us,” Barley said. “They’re fighters and I felt we had another run in us. It was just a matter of getting some stops and getting a couple of baskets.”

The Warriors aided the Suburban cause late with a couple of ill-advised shots to go with a couple of turnovers that helped spur on the Trojans' momentum.

Fortunately for coach Bair, his team was able to withstand it.

“They always seem to shoot well against us here,” he said. “So you can never take it for granted. But I liked the way we handled the end of the game and showed some poise. We did a good job.”

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 57, Kennard-Dale 26: At Fawn Grove, Mara Weaver led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 17 points. Also for Eastern, Victoria Zerbe and Breana Grim each scored 11 points. Eastern improved to 3-0 in the division and overall.

Dallastown 55, South Western 29: At Dallastown, D'Shantae Edwards led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 18 points. Teammate Olivia Stein knocked in 14 points. Dallastown improves to 2-2 in the division and 3-2 overall. It was South Western's season opener.

West York 46, New Oxford 26: At New Oxford, the Bulldogs surged to a 15-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Alainna Hopta had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-1 both overall and in York-Adams Division II.

Linden Hall 46, Susquehannock 43: At Glen Rock, the Warriors trailed 33-24 going into the final quarter and were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the nonleague contest. Kelsey Gemmill led the Warriors with 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Linden Hall is the two-time defending District 3 Class 2-A champion.

Bermudian Springs 56, York Catholic 39: At York Catholic, the Eagles led 27-18 at the half and went on to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Eagles, Lillian Peters and Bailey Oehmig each knocked in 14 points. For the Irish, Julianna Bona scored 13 points, including a 9-for-12 night from the charity stripe, while Samantha Bulik scored 11 points. Bermudian improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. The Irish fell to 2-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

Hanover 58, York Tech 35: At Spry, Tianna Gray led the Hawkettes to the nonleague road victory by scoring 22 points. Teammate Jaycie Miller knocked in 16 points. For the Spartans, Rhlyn Rouse and Amelia Bernard each scored 11 points.

Fairfield 45, Biglerville 41: At Biglerville, Breana Valentine led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 15 points. Teammate Maddie Neiderer knocked in 13 points. For the Canners, Joscelynn Anglin scored 15 points.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.