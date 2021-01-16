FRIDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Ella Kale leads unbeaten Spring Grove over Dallastown

STEVE HEISER

After Friday night's win over Dallastown, the Spring Grove girls' basketball team is still unbeaten.

However, staying unbeaten was not easy against the Wildcats.

The Rockets needed a 14-9 fourth-quarter surge to rally past Dallastown for a 42-41 triumph.

Spring Grove is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Rockets are alone in first in the division. Dallastown dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Ella Kale's 25 points, including four 3-pointers, paced Spring Grove. Addyson Wagman chipped in 10 points for the winners. Spring Grove has now earned consecutive wins vs. the defending D-I champion (Central York) and the defending league playoff champion (Dallastown).

Dallastown was led by D'Shantae Edwards' 19 points.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Susquehannock 43, Kennard-Dale 25: At Glen Rock, Kelsey Gemmill's 14 points sparked the Warriors, who limited K-D to seven or fewer points in three of the four quarters.

York Catholic 52, Fairfield 28: At Fairfield, York Catholic improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Y-A D-III, paced by 10-point efforts from Drew Kile and Julianna Bona. Maddie Neiderer's 12 points paced Fairfield.

Gettysburg 58, West York 47: At Gettysburg, the Warriors jumped out to a 33-15 halftime edge and held on for the Y-A D-II victory. Gettysburg is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the division. West York dropped to 2-1 overall and in the division. Anne Bair (14), Skye Shepherd (12), Camryn Felix (11) and Brianna Abate (10) each hit double digits for the Warriors. Abate added 11 rebounds. West York was led by Alainna Hopta (15) and Dorian Ilyes (11).

Christian School of York 39, Mt. Calvary 24: Emma Bell's 18 points sparked the Defenders tot the triumph.

Delone Catholic 67, Biglerville 25: At Biglerville, the Delone juggernaut rolled on behind 21 points from Giana Hoddinott. Makenna Mummert added 13 points for the Squirettes. Brylee Rodgers scored 12 points for Biglerville. Delone is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Y-A D-III. Biglerville dropped to 2-1 overall and in the division.

Hanover 54, Littlestown 33: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller's 23 points sparked Hanover, including four 3-pointers. Tianna Gray added 13 points for the winners. Kylah Green's 14 points paced Littlestown.

Central York 67, Dover 7: At Central, the Panthers picked up their first win of the season to improve to 1-1 overall. Sarah Berman's 17 points led Central. Bella Chimienti added 11.

Bermudian Springs 73, York Tech 35: At York Springs, the Eagles improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-III.

York Suburban 58, New Oxford 27: At Suburban, the Trojans improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Y-A D-II. New Oxford fell to 0-3 and 0-2.

Red Lion 60, York High 36: At York, the Lions cruised to improve to 2-0 overall and in Y-A D-I. York High is 1-2 and 0-2.

