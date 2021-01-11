MONDAY GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Delone Catholic rolls in early-season showdown vs. Bermudian

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Delone Catholic girls' basketball team turned up its vaunted defensive pressure in the second half on Monday night.

The final result was fairly predictable.

The Squirettes outscored Bermudian Springs 35-14 in the final two quarters en route to a 63-34 triumph in an early-season showdown of girls' basketball powers who are expected to finish at the top of the York-Adams League Division III standings in 2021.

Delone won the D-III crown a year ago and finished 26-1 overall. Bermudian, meanwhile, took second in the division and finished 20-7 overall.

Monday night, the Squirettes led 28-20 at halftime and then took complete control in the second half in the D-III opener for both teams. The contest was played in McSherrystown.

Returning all-state performer Giana Hoddinott scored 22 polnts to lead the Squirettes. No other Delone player reached double digits, but eight other Squirettes did dent the scoring column.

Bailey Oehmig had 13 points in a losing cause for Bermudian.

Delone is now 2-0, while Bermudian fell to 1-1.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 68, Northeastern 47: At Manchester, Makiah Shaw, the reigning Y-A D-I Player of the Year, poured in 28 points in the Lions' triumph. Jordyn Jennings had 17 points in a losing cause. Northeastern led 13-12 after one quarter, but Red Lion used a 22-7 second-quarter surge to take control.

Eastern York 56, New Oxford 26: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights defense held the Colonials to just six points for the second half to secure the Y-A cross-over victory. Mara Weaver led the Golden Knights with 14 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Victoria Zerbe knocked in 12 points. For the Colonials, Ella Billman scored 13 points.

Spring Grove 74, Dover 18: At Spring Grove, Ella Kale pumped in 24 points to power the Rockets to the easy win. Laila Campbell (16), Leah Kale (14) and Addyson Wagman (12) also reached double digits for the winners. Spring Grove led 22-3 after one quarter and never looked back.

Biglerville 49, Hanover 41: At Biglerville, Katie Woolson led the Canners to the Y-A D-III victory by scoring 26 points. Teammate Brylee Rogers knocked in 10 points. For the Hawketts, Jaycie Miller scored 13 points.

York Tech 71, Fairfield 66: At Spry, Rylyn Rouse led the Spartans to their first home varsity victory in decades by scoring 34 points. Also for Tech, Karrington Brown scored 13 points, while Amelia Bernard knocked in 12 points. For the Green Knights, Breana Valentine scored 26 points, while Maddie Neiderer scored 20 points. This is the Spartans' first year playing varsity girls' basketball in a couple of decades.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.