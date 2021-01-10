WEEKEND GIRLS' BASKETBALL: York High gets 2021 campaign off to victorious start

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York High girls' basketball team is off to a flying start to the delayed and shortened 2021 season.

The Lady Bearcats rolled to a 55-36 home victory on Saturday vs. visiting J.P. McCaskey.

York High controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Lancaster team in each of the four quarters.

The win already puts Bearcats a third of the way to their win total from a season ago, when they finished 3-19.

Zykira McGee paced the York High attack with 20 points, followed by Aalexis Jamison (13 points), Ciarra Gibbs (11 polnts) and Amani Ferguson (10 points).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Saturday

Dallastown 50, Hempfield 39: At Dallastown, the Wildcats got their 2021 season off to a victorious start with the nonleague triumph. D'Shantae Edwards poured in 21 points to power the Wildcats. Bria Beverly added 15 points. Dallastown took control early with an 11-3 first-quarter advantage.

Delone Catholic 63, Berks Catholic 47: At McSherrystown, the powerhouse Squirettes outfit opened with an easy nonleague victory, led by Giana Hoddinott's 23 points. Maddie Hughes added 11 points. Delone used a 24-7 second-quarter surge to break the game open after the two teams battled to an 11-11 first-quarter tie.

Christian School of York 17, New Covenant 11: CSY held New Covenant scoreless in the first and fourth quarters to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Cedar Cliff 57, Susquehannock 31: At Cedar Cliff, Mackenzie Womack (13) and Kennie Galbreath (10) combined for 23 of Susquehannock's 31 points in a losing cause.

Friday

Northeastern 60, Kennard-Dale 27: At Manchester, Jordyn Jennings pumped in 27 points for the Bobcats, with three 3-pointers. Aleyah Starkes added 13 points for the Bobcats.

Spring Grove 67, York Catholic 32: At Spring Grove, Laila Campbell (17), Ella Kale (14), Leah Kale (12) and Lindsey Naylor (11) each reached double digits for the Rockets, which jumped out to a 25-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Christian School of York 47, Covenant Christian 27: Emma Bell (16 points, 16 rebounds) and Tirzah Miller (10 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for CSY. Kayleigh Rhine recorded eight assists, four blocks and four points. Freshman Rylie Bell came off the bench to record 13 points in her first high school game.

Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 39: At Gettysburg, Anne Bair erupted for 27 points in the easy Warriors victory. Bair also had 13 steals, eight assists, five 3-pointers and four rebounds. Bair's father, Jeff, picked up his 200th coaching victory. Camryn Felix chipped in 15 points for the Warriors.

Bermudian Springs 65, New Oxford 47: At New Oxford, Hannah Chenault (23), Lillian Peters (17) and Bailey Oehmig (13) accounted for 53 of Bermudian's points. Ella Billman's 15 points paced New Oxford.

Fairfield 53, Newport 27: At Fairfield, freshman Breana Valentine poured in 22 points to power Fairfield. Maddie Neiderer added 13 for the winners.

Littlestown 50, York Tech 29: At Littlestown, Ava Collins' 24-point outburst lifted Littlestown to the win. Kellee Staub added 13 points for the winners.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.